Six of the best as Tyrone dominate U20 All-Star selection

SIX members of Tyrone’s all-conquering All-Ireland U20 team have been named today on the official football team of the year, while the big individual prize has gone the way of Eoin McElholm, a sensational attacking talent already starring at senior intercounty level.

The Player of the Year McElholm has been named on the All-Star selection alongside Tyrone U20 skipper Joey Clarke, Ruairi McCullagh, Callum Daly, Caolan Donnelly and goalkeeper Conan McGarvey, each of whom played a massive part in the county’s run to clinching back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

Clarke, Donnelly and Daly formed a formidable half-back line, while Ruairi McCullagh and Eoin McElholm racked up hugely impressive tallies up front in another year to remember for Paul Devlin’s side. McElholm finished as the championship’s top-scorer from open play with a tally of 6-21, including a 2-4 in the All-Ireland final win over Louth.

Conan McGarvey pulled off a number of impressive saves en route to Tyrone’s All-Ireland triumph, most importantly a last-gasp save in the dying embers of extra-time in a titanic tussle against Donegal in the Ulster Championship final.