St Macartan’s don’t take success for granted says ‘Ricey’

By Niall Gartland

ST MACARTAN’S boss Ryan McMenamin says the lure of championship final day remains the same even though they are well accustomed to lining out on the big stage.

The defending champions have won six out of the last seven titles, and they reasserted their dominance in Tyrone with a convincing win over Sperrin Og in last year’s showdown having fallen short in 2021.

They’ve been in their usual good form en route to Saturday’s final against Errigal Ciaran, claiming a hard-fought victory over Killeeshil on their first day out before cruising to more comfortable wins against Sperrin Og and Carrickmore.

Former Tyrone star Ryan McMenamin is back in charge for another year and he says they definitely don’t take these days for granted.

“We’re glad to be back. Any final is always a big day for the club, and as we always remind the girls, there were plenty of years where we weren’t in the final, and there will be a time when we aren’t in the final, so we have to appreciate them.”

They have a few injury concerns to contend with. Top forward Chloe McCaffrey is “touch and go” while they’re also sweating on the fitness of Aoife McNeilis. ‘Ricey’ hopes they’ll have enough to retain the title either way.

“The entire team has to be key to this, we’re playing against a top team. We’ve had injuries and other girls away and different players have stepped up at different times. It’s going to have to be a square effort again.”

While St Macartan’s will be fancied by many to add yet another title to their ever-expanding roll of honour list, they’re coming up against an in-form Errigal Ciaran side. McMenamin was keen to talk them up: “Errigal have been the top team all year, they’ve been unbeaten and are playing great football. It’s going to be tough but all finals are.

“Claire Canavan, Aoife Horisk, Maria Canavan and Shannon Cunningham have been superb for Errigal all year and you can add in the rest of the squad given they have been unbeaten all season.”

While Errigal pose a formidable challenge, St Macartan’s are a team laced with quality and they’ve been there, done that and bought the picture. Slaine McCarroll, Joline Donaghy and Chloe McCaffrey are hugely dangerous players while Marie Treanor and Shannon McQuaid were excellent at the back in their semi-final win over Carrickmore. They have the raw ingredients but Errigal are in great form so it makes for an appetising decider.