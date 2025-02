STRABANE Sigersons is in mourning after the death of its honoury vice president, Raymond Kirk, a man synonymous with GAA in the town for many number of decades.

Kirk, who celebrated his 90th birthday last July, was an outstanding gael and respected local businessman who leaves behind a lasting and tangible legacy inm a town he held close to his heart.

Paying tribute to their fallen club icon, Strabane Sigersons commented:

“Raymond has been synonymous with the GAA in Strabane since the late 1950’s, he was the driving force behind the Strabane Lámh Dhearg club for several decades, serving as Chairman through the most difficult of times.



“Generations of young men got involved in the GAA in Strabane because of the influence of Raymond Kirk.



“Simply without Raymond Kirk, there wouldn’t have been no GAA in Strabane in that period.



“He also served on the Tyrone County Board and the old West and North Tyrone boards. Down the years, he has always been a staunch supporter of the GAA in Strabane.



“A proud businessman for decades and a great community activist who played in a leading role in the local parish and St Pats Hall in particular.



“Most of all, he was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife Lillian, his children and the extended Kirk and Wilson families.



“Strabane has lost a true legend. The GAA in Tyrone has lost one of its finest gaels. Thank you Raymond for all you done to keep our national games alive in Strabane. Your memory will live on forever.”