Strong Tyrone representation at Gaelic Life Club All-Stars

THERE will be a bumper Tyrone representation at tomorrow night’s 14th annual Gaelic Life Club All-Stars, which will be held at the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Connor Phillips will return to oversee proceedings after a lively performance last year and will bring those in attendance on a journey of celebration as the four All-Star teams are announced.

The event will also celebrate the best managers, dual players and a stalwart of GAA will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Sportswear Company McKeever Sports returns as overall sponsor.

Advertisement

Ulster Senior Champions Errigal Ciaran have a particularly strong representation with Darragh and Ruairi Canavan, Peter Harte, Ciaran Quinn and Peter Og McCartan named on the Men’s Football Team of the Year. The club had a year to remember, winning a third ever Ulster Senior title en route to reaching the All-Ireland final.

Errigal’s five All-Star winners are also in the reckoning for the Men’s Footballer of the Year award, which wil be announced on the night.

Their managers Enda McGinley and Stephen Quinn are nominated for the Manager of the Year award.

Elsewhere, Naomh Treasa camog Roisin McErlean will be honoured on the Camogie Team of the Year. Roisin was brilliant in Naomh Treasa’s run to All-Ireland Junior B honours, while Eglish camog Kaitlin Gallagher, another super player, is also named in the Camogie Team of the Year.

Naomh Treasa managers Dean McParland and Cormac Toner are in the running for the Camogie Manager of the Year prize.