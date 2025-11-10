Trillick clinch ladies league honours

Trillick 0-14

Dungannon 2-5

By paddy hunter

TRILLICK’S senior ladies made history at Fintona on Sunday evening, defeating Dungannon Thomas Clarkes by three points to claim their first-ever Ladies Senior League title – and complete a remarkable double for the club just days after the men lifted their own Division One crown.

In the end, the Reds made hard work of it. Leading by six points deep into injury time, they were pegged back by an Áine McNulty goal but held firm to see out the win and spark scenes of celebration.

With Errigal Ciaran withdrawing from their semi-final clash at the last minute, this final was hastily arranged, but Trillick looked unfazed despite their long layoff. In truth, they were deserving winners thanks to a fine all-round team display.

Caitlin Kelly top-scored with nine points, while Dearbhalie Gallagher’s surging runs, tireless work rate and defensive tracking proved vital. Sarah Donnelly’s influence at midfield was immense, and captain Megan Donnelly and Nuala Kelly marshalled a superbly organised defence.

Dungannon goalkeeper Marci Martins pulled off three excellent saves to keep her team in touch, though she was booked late on. McNulty, Meabh Mallon and Faye Loughran worked tirelessly in attack as the Clarkes refused to give up.

Trillick led 0-7 to 1-2 at half-time, Kelly accounting for four early points before McNulty earned a penalty that Loughran converted. The second half followed a similar pattern – Martins denied Gallagher early on before points from Molly Loughran and McNulty cut the gap, only for Kelly, Donnelly and McGurren to push Trillick clear again.

Trillick had led heading into added time in the first half – deservedly so. Four points in the opening ten minutes, all from the boot of Kelly, had them very much in control as Dungannon struggled to break the line. Their first score didn’t come until the turn of the quarter when Cora McGrath came in from the right to send over a point. Gallagher was the creator for Trillick, her driving runs through the middle and excellent distribution opening gaps that Mya Williamson, Kelly and Amy McGinn exploited, with points coming from Kelly and Shauna McGurren.

McNulty pulled a point back before she earned her side a penalty, which Faye Loughran converted to leave two points the half-time deficit.

On the restart, Trillick pressed and Martins made a superb save to turn away Gallagher’s drive before a quick exchange of points left a point in the game – Molly Loughran and McNulty on target for Dungannon, Williamson palming over from close range. Again Martins saved, this time from Williamson who closed in through the middle, but five unanswered points paved the way for success – three from Kelly, with McGurren and the veteran Donnelly adding to the tally.

Dungannon were pushed into pressure shots as the Reds’ defence controlled the issue, with Hannah Cavlin, McNulty and Roisin McErlean among four wides in quick succession. Loughran saw a goalbound effort saved by Fiona Owens, and Dungannon closed the gap to five again when McNulty latched on to a free on 60 minutes.

Both Emma McCarron and Martins picked up yellow cards heading into injury time, but it seemed to matter little as Kelly tagged on her ninth point to open that gap to six.

Credit to the Clarkes, they clung on and threw everything at Trillick in injury time.

Owens couldn’t keep out McNulty’s hopeful effort at the post, but she made amends when she turned away a Mary Cassidy palmed effort from McNulty’s free, while right at the death Sarah Donnelly rose among a clutch of players to carry out Loughran’s 45 as the Reds created an historic first senior league win.

Scorers

Trillicks: Caitlin Kelly 0-9, Mya Williamson, Shauna McGurren 0-2 each, Sarah Donnelly 0-1.

Dungannon: Áine McNulty 1-3, Faye Loughran 1-0, Cora McGrath 0-1, Molly Loughran 0-1.

Teams

Trillick: Fiona Owens, Aine Brennan, Nuala Kelly, Orla McSorley, Katie Murphy, Megan Donnelly, Aishling Goodwin, Sarah Donnelly, Ciara Brogan, Mya Williamson, Dearbhalie Gallagher, Reisha McCaughey, Caitlin Kelly, Amy McGinn, Shauna McGurren. Subs: Emma McCarron for McCaughey.

Dungannon: Marci Martins, Catriona Ferran, Mary Cassidy, Becky Santos, Ruby O’Donnell, Beth Jones, Claire Pinkerton, Meabh Mallon, Cora McGrath, Cara Pinkerton, Faye Loughran, Roisin McErlean, Hannah Cavlin, Áine McNulty, Molly Loughran. Subs: Rachel Molloy for Jones, Meave Lyons for C Pinkerton, Laura Barker for O’Donnell.

Referee: Cathal McCrory.