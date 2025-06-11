Two fresh additions to Tyrone senior intercounty set-up

By Niall Gartland
TWO midfield players who have enjoyed provincial and national success at underage level for Tyrone have been drafted into Malachy O’Rourke’s senior set-up.
Donaghmore midfielder Conor O’Neill has played a massive part in Tyrone’s back-to-back All-Ireland U20 successes of 2024 and 2025 and has linked in with the senior panel ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Round-Robin tie against Cavan.
A talented, confident player with an eye for a score, O’Neill has already enjoyed considerable success at club, county and schools level in his burgeoning playing career and will be looking to make a strong impression at adult level.
Meanwhile, Coalisland midfielder Ruairi McHugh, a 2022 All-Ireland U20 winner with the county, has also been called up to the set-up. McHugh was a key player throughout Tyrone’s run to All-Ireland U20 hours three years back, and it has now emerged that he is also being given his chance to show what he can do at senior level.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)