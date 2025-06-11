Two fresh additions to Tyrone senior intercounty set-up

By Niall Gartland

TWO midfield players who have enjoyed provincial and national success at underage level for Tyrone have been drafted into Malachy O’Rourke’s senior set-up.

Donaghmore midfielder Conor O’Neill has played a massive part in Tyrone’s back-to-back All-Ireland U20 successes of 2024 and 2025 and has linked in with the senior panel ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Round-Robin tie against Cavan.

A talented, confident player with an eye for a score, O’Neill has already enjoyed considerable success at club, county and schools level in his burgeoning playing career and will be looking to make a strong impression at adult level.

Meanwhile, Coalisland midfielder Ruairi McHugh, a 2022 All-Ireland U20 winner with the county, has also been called up to the set-up. McHugh was a key player throughout Tyrone’s run to All-Ireland U20 hours three years back, and it has now emerged that he is also being given his chance to show what he can do at senior level.