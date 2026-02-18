Tyrone Credit Unions to sponsor youth competitions

TYRONE GAA and Tyrone Camogie are proud to announce a significant new sponsorship agreement with Tyrone Credit Unions, which will see the collective become title sponsors of all underage League and Championship competitions in the county across football, hurling and camogie for the next three years.

The partnership represents a major investment in the future of Gaelic Games in Tyrone and reinforces a shared commitment to community, well being and youth development.

Spanning every corner of the county, the Tyrone Credit Unions collective comprises 17 Credit Unions working together with a common ethos- people helping people. That spirit aligns naturally with the values at the heart of the GAA and Camogie Association, where clubs serve as hubs of community life and opportunity for young people.

Under the new agreement, the Tyrone Credit Unions name will be proudly associated with underage competitions at all levels, ensuring continued support for the structures that nurture talent, encourage participation, and foster lifelong friendships.

From first kicks and strikes at U12 level through to fiercely competitive minor championship encounters, this sponsorship will underpin competitions that engage thousands of young players each season.

Tyrone GAA, Chairperson Martin Sludden welcomed the announcement, highlighting the long-standing tradition of Credit Unions in supporting grass roots initiatives.

“Credit Unions have a long-standing tradition of investing in grass roots initiatives, and their support will play an important role in the continued development of underage Gaelic games in Tyrone.

“ We thank them for their support and look forward to growing this partnership in the years ahead.”

The focus of the partnership extends beyond competition alone. Both organisations share a belief in the importance of supporting the physical and mental well-being of young people.

In an era where community connections and positive outlets for energy and ambition are more important than ever, Gaelic Games provide structure, belonging and resilience.

Tyrone Credit Union’s involvement strengthens that foundation and highlights the role sport plays in nurturing confident, healthy young adults.

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of Tyrone Credit Unions welcomed the new partnership,

“Supporting local is the very essence of what we do and this partnership with Tyrone GAA and Tyrone Camogie enables Tyrone Credit Unions to give back even more to the communities we serve, and to promote sports in our communities. It ensures that local talent is nurtured and given the opportunity to flourish.

Chairperson of Tyrone Camogie, Julie Lagan added, “I want to thank Tyrone Credit Unions for their commitment to investing in our next generation of players and volunteers. Their support of our underage competitions will have a positive impact on young players across the county and help ensure that our games continue to thrive at grassroots level.”

Across Tyrone’s towns and villages, underage fixtures are often the heartbeat of the weekend- parents lining the sidelines, mentors giving their time voluntarily and young players proudly wearing club colours. This new sponsorship ensures those moments will continue to be supported and celebrated for years to come.