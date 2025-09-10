Tyrone duo join McHugh’s Westmeath set-up

TWO well-known Tyrone coaches have been enlisted to the new Westmeath management team, which will be headed up by former Donegal footballer Mark McHugh.

Carrickmore native Ryan Daly is taking on the role of head coach and selector, while Eskra man Stephen ‘Archie’ Beattie has come on board as a coach at the new set-up.

The two men have formed an effective partnership on the sidelines over the last number of years.

Daly managed Crosserlough to last year’s Cavan Senior Championship title in his debut season at the club, with Beattie also involved as selector. They are currently in the midst of their preparations for this Friday’s quarter-final clash against Arva as they set about defending their title.

They also led Carrickmore to the Tyrone Senior Championship final in 2022 alongside Noel Hurson.

Beattie has previously coached Down alongside Paddy Tally and was part of the St Mary’s set-up that won a historic Sigerson Cup title in 2017.