Tyrone face away clash against Armagh in first round of the qualifiers

Tyrone will travel to face Armagh in the first round of the qualifiers on the weekend of June 4/5 following this morning’s qualifer draw on RTE Radio 1

It’s a must-win clash for the Red Hands, who bowed out of the Ulster Championship three weeks ago with a forgettable defeat to Derry.

The draw has also conjured up memories of that controversial clash against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds earlier this year.

Four Tyrone men were sent off following a late melee in a disappointing day all round for Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s side, but Armagh’s form has faltered in recent months and they were a disappointing second best in their Ulster Championship defeat to Donegal.

Qualifier draw (first team in each pairing has home advantage)

Mayo v Monaghan

Clare v Meath

Cork v Louth

Armagh v Tyrone