Tyrone fall short on the home straight against Kerry

Tyrone 2-13

Kerry 3-13

By Alan Rodgers

TYRONE slumped to a third straight defeat in Division One of the National League and now face a battle against relegation from the top flight.

The Red Hands failed to score in the closing stages of this clash, which was played before an attendance of 4000 at Plunkett Park in Pomeory.

It was Kerry’s star attacker, David Clifford, whose 3-3 total ensured that they made the long journey south with two points in the bag.

But this was a game that Tyrone could and perhaps should have won. After a shaky start during which they trailed by 0-4 to no score, they fought back. Michael McKernan hit two brilliant two pointers, as Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick also impressed.

The introduction of Darragh Canavan in the first half also added impetus and they deservedly led by 0-11 to 1-5 at half-time.

They continued to impress on the resumption as well. A great goal from Darragh Canavan consolidated their advantage, putting them1-12 to 1-6 ahead early in that second half.

A second goal approaching the closing stages from Mark Bradley also left them in control on a score of 2-13 to 2-8.

But it was Kerry who held all the aces during the closing stages. David Clifford completed his hat-trick, as the Tyrone fans were left to ponder on his decisive contribution, and what lies next for the Red Hands as their campaign reaches its climax.