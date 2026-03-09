Tyrone hurlers finish league campaign in style with Armagh rout

A STRONG first half performance with the aid of a powerful wind provided the perfect platform for the Tyrone hurlers to finish their National League Division Three campaign on a high note with this win over Armagh at Garvaghey on Saturday.

The emphatic 3-23 to 0-11 victory means that Stephen McGarry and the Red Hand hurlers will now enter the Nickey Rackard Cup with renewed confidence, and the evidence presented in this tie indicates that they will be formidable opponents.

Tyrone, who had already defeated Louth and Fermanagh and were unfortunate not to gain two points against Roscommon, were always in control against the relegation-threatened Orchard county.

Just five minutes had elapsed when they took a lead that was never relinquished. Points courtesy of Niall McGarel and Turlough Mullin helped put them 0-3 to 0-1 ahead, and they continued to dominate. Further scores from Mickey Little put them 0-5 to 0-1 ahead, as Aidan Kelly also registered a point.

Some good defensive play and teamwork also aided that control. Oran McKee, James McCann and Seamus Sweeney made some important interceptions against Armagh’s Dylan McKenna and Morgan Thomas. Tyrone were playing with poise and preceision at this stage and were really enjoying a healthy advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Turlough Mullin with two more scores and another from Mickey Little helped them into a 0-10 to 0-2 lead, with goalkeeper Ciaran McElhatton having to be on his toes to deny Conor Carbine a goal for the visitors. Indeed, Armagh’s only response was a converted 65 metre free from Barry Shortt.

Devastating spell

But it was a devastating spell just before half-time which really sent Tyrone on their way to the win. Three goals in the space of ten minutes ensured there was little chance of Armagh fighting back on the resumption, even with the aid of that strong breeze.

The first goal came in the 25th minute. A pass from Aidan Kelly found Turlough Mullin who made no mistake with a great shot to the net. Three minutes later, Kiefer Morgan was on target when he took a pass from Aidan Woods before grabbing goal number two. Then, a goalmouth scramble culminated in Aidan Kelly also hitting the net.

Those goals, combined with points from Turlough Mullin, Mickey Little and Ciaran Magill saw Tyrone enjoy a 3-13 to 0-4 interval lead. But there was also a determination to build on that in the second half.

Armagh’s Jack Loughran increased their total early on the restart. He worked hard to boost their tally, but it was becoming an increasingly frustrating battle for them. Instead, normal service was resumed for Tyrone.

Their teamwork continued to have a telling impact. Time and again, Sean Paul McKernan, Aidan Woods and Ciaran Magill linked well with an attack in which Mickey Little, Turlough Mullin and Kierfer Morgan were especially prominent. Although no further goals were added to the Red Hand total in the second 35 minutes, they still registered a series of well-taken points.

Pierce Mullin got on the scoresheet, while a trio of frees from Mickey Little extended the lead to 3-20 to 0-6 approaching the final quarter. Armagh did respond and worked hard at times through Barry Shortt, but the task was beyond them by this stage.

Two points from Danny Magee and another from Barry Shortt boosted the Armagh tally, but it was Tyrone who finished in a flourish. Aidan Kelly with a 65 metre strike, and substitute, Rory Weir, both hit the target to complete the 3-23 to 0-10 victory.

Scorers

Tyrone: Mickey Little 0-10 (7f), Turlough Mullin 1-5, Aidan Kelly 1-2 (1f, 1’65), Kiefer Morgan 1-1, Niall McGarel 0-2, Ciaran Magill 0-1, Rory Weir 0-1.

Armagh: Jack Loughran 0-4 (3f), Joe O’Connor 0-2, Danny Magee 0-2, Barry Shortt 0-2 (1 65, 1f), Dylan McKenna 0-1,

Teams

Tyrone: Conor McElhatton, Dean Rafferty, Oran McKee, James McCann, Seamus Sweeey, Fionn Devlin, Sean Paul McKernan, Aidan Woods, Ciaran Magill, Kiefer Morgan, Aidan Kelly, Turlough Mullin, Pierce Mullin, Mickey Little, Niall McGarel. Subs: Cian McGuigan for D Rafferty (half-time), Cahir Munroe for P Mullin (50), SP McKernan (52), Anthony Crossan for Cillian Kerr for J McCann (56), Rory Weir for A Woods (62),

Armagh: Ruairi Fullerton, Darren McMullan, Paudie Lappin, Odhran Curry, Tom Lennon, Barry Shortt, Calann Hughes, Daire Harvey, Jack Scallon, Conor Gormley, Dylan McKenna, Conor Carabine, Joe O’Connor, Morgan Thomas, Jack Loughran. Subs: Stephen O’Keefe for D McMullan (half-time), Eoin McGuinness for T Lennon (half-time), Danny Magee for C Carabine (half-time),Miceal Rice for C Gormley (46), Oisin Richards for C Hughes (58).

Referee: Kevin Parke, Antrim.