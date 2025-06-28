Tyrone finish with a flourish to down the Dubs

Tyrone 0-23

Dublin 0-16

TYRONE are back in the All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time since 2021 – and we all remember what happened next on that occasion!

Advertisement

A superb performance against Dublin at Croke Park this afternoon has seen Tyrone through to the final four in the race for Sam, and a bruising contest that threatened to go either way was finally settled in the closing ten minutes as the Red Hands powered across the finish line.

Subs Ruairi Canavan (twice) Eoin McElholm and Ben McDonnell were among those who fired over late points as Tyrone secured their first win over the Dubs since that memorable victory in the rain at the same juncture in 2008.

The first half was nip and tuck though four two-pointers, two of which were from the evergreen Peter Harte, helped Tyrone into a one-point lead at the interval.

Dublin captain Con O’Callaghan, who wasn’t fit to start, entered the stages for the closing twenty minutes at a juncture when Tyrone held a narrow 0-14 to 0-12 lead following scores from Niall Devlin, Ciarán Daly and Darragh Canavan.

Tyrone’s defending was absolutely outstanding when the game was in the melting pot, but it was still going to take something extra to get over the finish line.

And that’s exactly what happened – Tyrone rattled off the final six points of the game in an inspirational closing spell capped off by a two-point free from goalkeeper Niall Morgan to seal victory. The dream is well and truly on.