BILLIONAIRE Limerick financier JP McManus is set to donate €1 million to every county in Ireland to be invested in Gaelic Games.

The money is to be used equally in support of men’s football, ladies football, hurling and camogie.

First reported this afternoon by Extra.ie, it is understood that County Board Officers have already been informed of the cash bonanza that is coming their way, and his native Limerick GAA have already welcomed receipt of €1m.

Advertisement

McManus is the long-time sponsor of Limerick and is acknowledge as a major factor in the senior hurling team’s dominance in recent years.

He also donated a cash gift of €100,000 to county boards across the country back in 2018.

Now he is set for an even more lucrative gesture and it’s understand that clubs are to be the beneficaries of the donation.