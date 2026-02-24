Tyrone Ladies have to settle for a point after Mayo fightback

Tyrone 2-7 Mayo 1-10

IN the end, Tyrone were forced to hang on for a share of the spoils as Mayo substitutes Sinéad Walsh and Lisa Cafferkey hauled their side back from the brink in Omagh on Sunday in this Ladies National League Division Two clash.

The Red Hands led by seven points at one stage in dreadful conditions, with torrential rain severely hampering any rhythm, but as the weather improved so too did the visitors. Mayo’s late surge ensured honours finished even – a result that will feel like two points lost from a Tyrone perspective.

Mayo manager Diane O’Hora’s decision to introduce Walsh and Cafferkey proved decisive, the duo contributing an impressive 1-8 between them. Walsh struck five crucial frees and played a central role in Mayo’s second-half revival.

Tyrone goalkeeper Caitlin Donnelly had produced a solid performance throughout but could do little late on when Aileen Staunton’s quickly taken free released Cafferkey for a goal. The incident drew frustration from the Tyrone bench, who questioned the application of the solo-and-go rule inside the 20-metre line.

Tyrone’s defensive effort had been immense during the opening half, restricting Mayo to just a single injury-time point. Méabh Mallon excelled alongside Jayne Lyons and Méabh Corrigan in a disciplined rearguard display.

Niamh O’Neill worked tirelessly around the middle third, while Aoibhinn McHugh and Emma Jane Gervin drove forward whenever opportunities arose. Sorcha Gormley caused constant problems, though Tyrone occasionally struggled to convert promising attacks.

The breakthrough arrived after 12 minutes when Mayo goalkeeper Laura Brennan failed to gather a delivery from the right and Cara McNamee reacted quickest to steer the ball to the net.

After Sinéad Cafferkey struck the base of Donnelly’s post at the other end, Tyrone responded decisively. Katie Rose Muldoon surged forward to set up Gormley for Tyrone’s second goal before O’Neill added a point, all coming in a productive ten-minute spell.

Mayo endured a frustrating opening period, dropping efforts short and registering five wides before Sinéad Cafferkey finally opened their account just before the break. Defensively, however, Eilís Roínane and Ciara Needham helped steady matters late in the half.

Improved conditions brought a better contest after the restart. O’Neill’s second point stretched Tyrone’s lead to seven, but Walsh immediately made her presence felt with two quick scores.

Muldoon again supplied Gormley for a point, only for Walsh to respond from a free following a Tyrone infringement. Mayo’s pressure increased, though Donnelly dealt confidently with a series of dangerous deliveries.

Aoife Horisk carried superbly from deep to score, while substitute Méabh Maxwell made an instant impact with a point after good work involving Emer McCann and Horisk. Yet Walsh continued to chip away at the deficit, eventually finishing with six points.

As the game entered the closing stages Tyrone still held a four-point cushion when Staunton pointed before her quickly taken free set up Cafferkey’s goal to dramatically reduce the gap.

O’Neill appeared to have secured victory with a well-taken free from the right, but Mayo struck again. Lisa Cafferkey reacted quickest after a free rebounded off Donnelly’s crossbar to level matters with the final score.

Tyrone remain fourth in the table ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Wexford. Despite the late disappointment, this represented another improved display and keeps the Red Hands firmly in the promotion race.

Scorers

Tyrone: Sorcha Gormely 1-1, Cara Mc Namee 1-0, Niamh O’Neill 0-3, Aoife Horisk 0-2, Meave Maxwell 0-1

Mayo: Sinead Walsh 0-6, Lisa Cafferkey 1-2, Sinead Cafferkey 0-1, Aoife Staunton 0-1

Teams

Tyrone: Caitlin Donnelly, Jayne Lyons, Meabh Mallon, Eimear Quinn, Claire Canavan, Meabh Corrigan, KR Muldoon, Emer McCanny, Aoibhinn McHugh, Emma Conroy, Aoife Horisk, Emma Jane Gervin, Niamh O’Neill, Sorcha Gormley, Cara McNamee. Subs: Caitlin Campbell for Muldoon, Meave Maxwell for McNamee, Elle McNamee for Conroy

Mayo:

Laura Brennan, Eillis Ronyane, Danielle Caldwell, Lucy Wallace, Ella Brennan, Ciara Needham, Lynda Hanley, Aoife Gerrity, Fiona Mc Hale, Sinead Cafferkey, Aoife Stanton, Tara Needham, Meabh Delaney, Kayla Doherty, Saoirse Delaney, Subs; Sinead Walsh for Doherty, Lisa Cafferkey for S Delaney, Susanne Tuohey for McHale, Hannah Reape for T Needham, Kate Brennan for E Brennan,

Referee: Gavin Finnegan