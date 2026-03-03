Tyrone Ladies hold their nerve to overcome Wexford

Wexford 3-8 Tyrone 4-9

IT was tense and difficult… but it was Tyrone Ladies who came away with the league points at the weekend in Enniscorthy on a horrendous day for football.

On several occasions, the sides were level but a strong finish ensured a Tyrone win that keeps them pressing for promotion from Division Two and more or less sealed the Model County’s relegation. Wet and windy for most of the contest, this was not a day for the fineries of football but it was all about the result.

Cara McNamee’s goal with ten minutes left proved crucial for that win while, once again, Sorcha Gormley and Aoife Horisk were key score getters for Tyrone, whose fresh legs in the final quarter helped edge the win.

A nervy encounter that never saw much between the sides with a single point advantage to the Red Hands at the break and four at the end.

Niamh O’Neill crashed home a Tyrone goal on seven minutes after an early exchange of points between the teams, Gormley and Aileen Gilroy on target. Gormley scored a second goal two minutes later yet there was little time for celebration as Gilroy was fortunate to find Amelia Coyle’s goal as Wexford held on to the Tyrone coattails.

On the stroke of the second quarter it got better for them as Sherene Hamilton scored a second home goal.

Emer McCanny was on target for a third Tyrone goal in the latter stages of the half, Horisk added a second point with the home defence, spearheaded well by Aoife Tormey and skipper Aishling Halligan never allowing Tyrone much room. A point separated the teams at the break.

An early second half response had Wexford level with Gilroy proving a handful. Yet it was Tyrone who pulled away again courtesy of Gormley and O’Neill as Roisin Kehoe was yellow-carded with ten minutes on the clock.

That card could have been a setback for the hosts but they found themselves level.

Horisk had pointed for Tyrone but it was Wexford who galloped up the park with Ciara Banville firing in the equalising goal on 42 minutes. However they couldn’t grab the advantage as they missed several scoreable chances and were in turn punished. A quick free by Gormley was followed by the McNamee goal with ten minutes left. It was a settling goal, too, that saw the visitors five ahead.

Gilroy tagged on a home point yet fresh legs for Tyrone were important as Meave Maxwell and Gormley, who finished with 1-4, tagged on points as the hosts ran out of steam.

Scorers

Tyrone: Sorcha Gormley 1-4, Niamh O’Neill 1-1, Emer McCanny 1-0, Cara McNamee 1-0, Aoife Horisk 0-3, Meave Maxwell 0-1.

Wexford: Aileen Gilroy 1-5, Sherene Hamilton 1-2, Ciara Banville 1-1.

Teams

Tyrone: Amelia Coyle, Jayne Lyons, Meabh Mallon, Eimear Quinn, Claire Canavan, Meabh Corrigan, Caitlin Mc Callion, Emer McCanny, Aoibhinn McHugh, Elle McNamee, Aoife Horisk, Emma Jane Gervin, Niamh O’Neill, Sorcha Gormley, Cara McNamee. Subs: Caitlin Campbell for Corrigan, Emma McCrossan for Gervin, Ciara Colton for McCallion, Meave Maxwell for McNamee, Chloe McCaffrey for McNamee.

Wexford: Siobhan Cloake, Julia Dempsey, Aoife Tormey, Kellyanne Dempsey, Roisin Kehoe, Aishling Halligan, Katie English, Bebhinn McDonald, Amelia Furlong, Orla Byrne, Aileen Gilroy, Ciara Banville, Sherene Hamilton, Ciara Bridges, Orlagh Kehoe.