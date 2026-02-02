Tyrone hurlers end long wait with emphatic win over Louth

Louth 0-16 Tyrone 2-18

A FIRST victory for the Tyrone hurlers since 2024 has left them eager to build momentum after a comprehensive win over Louth at the Darver Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

Two second-half goals from substitute Pierce Mullan proved decisive as the Red Hands ended a losing run that had stretched across all of their competitive outings in 2025, including Division Two of the National League and the Christy Ring Cup.

Stephen McGarry and his players will now look to carry that form into their forthcoming meeting with Wicklow, another fixture expected to pose a stern test.

Played in difficult underfoot conditions, Saturday afternoon’s contest was closely fought for long spells. However, Mullan’s two goals gave Tyrone the breathing space they needed in the closing stages.

There was little between the sides early on, with Darren Geoghan and Feargal Donaghy trading points. Scores from Ciaran Magill, Aidan Kelly and Rory Weir helped Tyrone into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead approaching the end of the first quarter, before Louth rallied.

Strong defending from Oran McKee, Seamus Sweeney and Fionn Devlin helped Tyrone retain a narrow edge, and further scores from Magill, Michael Lyttle and James McCann sent them in at half-time leading 0-13 to 0-10.

But there was no doubting that everything remained to play for in the tie.

Tyrone played against the slight breeze on the resumption but they soon got into their stride again.

Mullan struck his first goal four minutes into the second half, making space before firing to the net to put the Red Hands 1-13 to 0-11 ahead.

Louth responded through Geoghan as Tyrone registered a number of wides, but Sweeney pushed forward to land an excellent point. Further scores from Lyttle and Kelly boosted Tyrone’s position and they now led by to 1-17 to 0-14.

Goalkeeper Conor McElhatton produced a brilliant save from Conor Murphy as Louth pressed for a revival, but Tyrone struck decisively again with ten minutes remaining. Lyttle’s shot was well saved, but Mullan reacted quickest to half-volley his second goal to the net.

Aidan Woods added a further point soon after to seal the victory as Tyrone closed out the game confidently for their first win in 18 months.

Scorers

Tyrone: Pierce Mullan 2-0, Aidan Kelly 0-6 (2×65, 3f), Ciaran Magill 0-3, Mickey Lyttle 0-3, Rory Weir 0-1, Seamus Sweeney 0-1, Aidan Woods 0-1, Feargal Donaghy 0-1.

Louth: Darren Geoghan 0-11 1 65, 5f), Conor Murphy 0-2, Ciaran McKelvey 0-1, John Casey 0-1, Sean Flynn 0-1.

Teams

Tyrone: Conor McElhatton, Sean Paul McKernan, Oran McKee, Cian McGuigsn, Seamus Sweeney, Fionn Devlin, Feargal Donaghy, Ciaran Magill, James McCann, Aidan Woods, Aidan Kelly, Rory Weir, Michael Lyttle, Kiefer Morgan, Niall McGarel. Subs – Pierce Mullan for F Donaghy (half-time), Anthony Crossan for R Weir (53), Liam Griffiths for J McCann (59), Cahir Munroe for A Woods (70), Cillian Kerr for N McGarel (71).

Louth: Conor Clancy, Aaron McGuinness, John Casey, Stephen Kettle, Sean Hodgins, Peter Fortune, Michael O’Shea, Conor Murphy, Thomas McCreesh, Seaghan Connelly, Darren Geoghan, Ciaran McKelvey, Paddy Lynch, Sean Flynn, Sam Phelan. Subs – Sean McGill for F Comiskey (51), Fionn Comiskey for P Lynch (60), Adam Plunkett for S Conneely (6