Tyrone Juvenile handballers impress across busy weekend

TYRONE’S young handballers enjoyed an outstanding weekend of competition, delivering a series of impressive performances at events in Clare and Ulster while proudly representing their clubs and county.



At the Clare Challenge, Carrickmore’s Aaron McElhone once again demonstrated his quality by capturing the Boys’ Under-17 title. Aaron booked his place in the final with a commanding 15–8 victory over Michaél Enright before producing another composed display to edge a thrilling decider against Sean Considine, 15–12. His consistency and shot selection proved decisive in a high-quality final.

Greencastle was also well represented in Clare. Mary Jo Morris reached the Girls’ Under-17 Cup final, finishing runner-up after a strong tournament run, while clubmate and brother, Anthony Morris claimed the Under-15 Plate title to round off a successful outing for the club.

Attention then turned to Gael Linn competition, where Greencastle duo Aodhán Fox and Orlaith Conway competed on two fronts. At the Ulster Gael Linn event in Kingscourt, they progressed superbly through a competitive field of 17 teams to reach the final. Despite a determined performance, they finished runners-up to Kingscourt after an entertaining contest that showcased the high standard of play throughout the day.

Their Ulster success secured progression to the national finals in Moycullen, where Fox and Conway again showed resilience. After regrouping from a difficult opening match, the pair battled their way to the Plate final, narrowly missing out to Kells, Kilkenny following a courageous display.

Across both venues, Tyrone’s juveniles displayed skill, determination and sportsmanship, reflecting the strength of development work taking place within the county. With multiple podium finishes and strong performances against top opposition, the weekend marked another encouraging chapter for the county’s rising stars.