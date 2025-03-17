Tyrone Minor Camogs dominate Donegal in season opener

Tyrone 4-8

Donegal 0-0

TYRONE minor camogs have enjoyed the perfect start to their season and continued with a commanding victory over Donegal in Carndonagh. From the outset, Tyrone asserted their dominance, with Catherine Moohan opening the scoring with two well-taken points. The breakthrough goal came when Kate McKee found the net with a clever backward pass, capitalising on a delivery from captain Niamh McElduff.

Despite controlling possession, Tyrone found Donegal’s defence resilient, limiting further scoring to two additional points from Moohan and Emer Cunningham in what was a low-scoring first half. Donegal, meanwhile, struggled to convert their opportunities, thanks to Tyrone’s solid defensive display.

Half-time: Tyrone 1-4 Donegal 0-0

The second half saw both teams introduce substitutes, but it was Tyrone who continued to dominate. A series of well-worked scores stretched their lead, with Sorcha Hughes finding the net from long range to put the result beyond doubt. Emer Cunningham then produced a superb solo effort, running the length of the field before dispatching a powerful goal.

In the closing ten minutes, Tyrone showcased excellent teamwork, with Moohan adding the final touches to an emphatic performance. Manager Sean Moohan will be pleased with the display but will expect a tougher challenge later this month when they face Cavan.

Full-time: Tyrone 4-8 Donegal 0-0

Tyrone: H Croucher, A Bennett, A Gourley, A Grogan, C Moohan (1-7), C McKee, C O’Reilly, E Coyle, E R McKeever, E Cunningham (1-1), E McCann, E Fulton, K McKee (1-0), K R Donnelly, M Maguire, N McElroy, N Daly, N McElduff, S McCusker, S Cahalane, S McCance, S Hughes (1-0), T Daly, U McCrory, C McAleer, E Gillen