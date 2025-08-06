Tyrone minors dominate All-Star selection with seven awards

PETER Colton has been named today as the Electric Ireland Minor Footballer of the Year, while six of his talented Tyrone colleagues have also been included on the team selection.

Colton, Ronan Donnelly, Elliott Kerr, Padraig Goodman, Aodhan Quinn, James Mulgrew and Eoin Long have all been honoured for their individual performances en route to Tyrone’s dramatic All-Ireland final victory over Kerry a month ago today at Newbridge.

Fintona clubman Peter Colton has received the prestigious Footballer of the Year accolade having caught the eye of the selection committee, delivering repeatedly for the Tyrone minor team as they went on to capture the Thomas Markham Cup for the first time since 2010.

He was also hugely influential on the biggest day of all, driving home a brilliant second-half penalty and scoring a number of clutch points in a hugely dramatic win over Kerr.

2025 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year:

Ronan Donnelly (Tyrone and Eglish St. Patrick’s)

Elliott Kerr (Tyrone and Errigal Ciaran)

Padraig Goodman (Tyrone and Fintona Pearses)

Ronan Sheridan (Kerry and Duagh)

Danny Murphy (Kerry and Listry)

David Sargent (Kerry and John Mitchels)

Aodhan Quinn (Tyrone and Errigal Ciaran)

James Mulgrew (Tyrone and Kildress Wolf Tones)

John Curtin (Kerry and Ballyduff)

Dara Curran (Roscommon and Castlerea St Kevin’s)

Peter Colton (Tyrone and Fintona Pearses)

Gearóid White (Kerry and John Mitchels)

Ben Kelliher (Kerry and Dr Crokes)

Eoin Long (Tyrone and Cookstown Fr. Rock’s)

Ben Holmes (Mayo and Westport)