Tyrone name experienced line-up for championship opener

TYRONE have named a experienced line-up for Sunday’s Ulster Championship opener against Monaghan.

13 of the players who started their 2021 All-Ireland final victory over Mayo have made the team. The two exceptions are Cormac Quinn, set to make his championship debut, and his Errigal Ciaran teammate Darragh Canavan who came on as a sub in their aforementioned All-Ireland triumph.

Ardboe’s Michael O’Neill is set to make his first start of the season having recovered from injury, while the majority of players on the team are seasoned campaigners at this stage.

Tyrone team to face Monaghan:

1 Niall Morgan

2 Michael McKernan

3 Ronan McNamee

4 Padraig Hampsey

5 Conor Meyler

6 Peter Harte

7 Cormac Quinn

8 Brian Kennedy

9 Conn Kilpatrick

10 Frank Burns

11 Michael O’Neill

12 Kieran McGeary

13 Darren McCurry

14 Mattie Donnelly

15 Darragh Canavan

Subs: Benny Gallen, Ruairi Canavan, Niall Devlin, Rory Donnelly, Nathan McCarron, Michael McGleenan, Cathal McShane, Cormac Munroe, David Mulgrew, Joe Oguz, Niall Sludden