Tyrone name experienced line-up for championship opener

TYRONE have named a experienced line-up for Sunday’s Ulster Championship opener against Monaghan.
13 of the players who started their 2021 All-Ireland final victory over Mayo have made the team. The two exceptions are Cormac Quinn, set to make his championship debut, and his Errigal Ciaran teammate Darragh Canavan who came on as a sub in their aforementioned All-Ireland triumph.
Ardboe’s Michael O’Neill is set to make his first start of the season having recovered from injury, while the majority of players on the team are seasoned campaigners at this stage.
Tyrone team to face Monaghan:
1 Niall Morgan
2 Michael McKernan
3 Ronan McNamee
4 Padraig Hampsey
5 Conor Meyler
6 Peter Harte
7 Cormac Quinn
8 Brian Kennedy
9 Conn Kilpatrick
10 Frank Burns
11 Michael O’Neill
12 Kieran McGeary
13 Darren McCurry
14 Mattie Donnelly
15 Darragh Canavan
Subs: Benny Gallen, Ruairi Canavan, Niall Devlin, Rory Donnelly, Nathan McCarron, Michael McGleenan, Cathal McShane, Cormac Munroe, David Mulgrew, Joe Oguz, Niall Sludden
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)