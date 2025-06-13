Tyrone name team to face Cavan

MALACHY O’Rourke has named an unchanged Tyrone line-up to face Cavan in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Round Robin finale.

The same starting line-up that lost out to Mayo a week and-a-half ago has been announced to take to the field on Sunday at Brewster Park, but that comes with the important caveat that changes before throw-in are permitted.

The team is as follows:

Niall Morgan

Cormac Quinn

Peter Teague

Niall Devlin

Michael McKernan

Rory Brennan

Kieran McGeary

Ben McDonnell

Conn Kilpatrick

Seanie O’Donnell

Mattie Donnelly

Ciarán Daly

Darren McCurry

Mark Bradley

Darragh Canavan

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Padraig Hampsey, Frank Burns, Michael O’Neill, Brian Kennedy, Cathal Donaghy, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Eoin McElholm, Ruairi Canavan