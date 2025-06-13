Tyrone name team to face Cavan

MALACHY O’Rourke has named an unchanged Tyrone line-up to face Cavan in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Round Robin finale.
The same starting line-up that lost out to Mayo a week and-a-half ago has been announced to take to the field on Sunday at Brewster Park, but that comes with the important caveat that changes before throw-in are permitted.
The team is as follows:
Niall Morgan
Cormac Quinn
Peter Teague
Niall Devlin
Michael McKernan
Rory Brennan
Kieran McGeary
Ben McDonnell
Conn Kilpatrick
Seanie O’Donnell
Mattie Donnelly
Ciarán Daly
Darren McCurry
Mark Bradley
Darragh Canavan
Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Padraig Hampsey, Frank Burns, Michael O’Neill, Brian Kennedy, Cathal Donaghy, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Eoin McElholm, Ruairi Canavan
