Tyrone name team to face Dublin

TYRONE have named their team to line out against Dublin in tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final showdown at Croke Park.
There is one change to the starting 15 from their previous outing against Cavan, with Mark Bradley named in place of Michael McKernan, who is injured. That comes with the caveat that there could be further changes before throw-in.
The team is as follows:
Niall Morgan
Cormac Quinn
Padraig Hampsey
Niall Devlin
Peter Teague
Rory Brennan
Kieran McGeary
Brian Kennedy
Conn Kilpatrick
Seanie O’Donnell
Mattie Donnelly
Ciarán Daly
Darren McCurry
Mark Bradley
Darragh Canavan
Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Michael Rafferty, Frank Burns, Shea O’Hare, Ben McDonnell, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Ruairi Canavan, Eoin McElholm
