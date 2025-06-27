Tyrone name team to face Dublin

TYRONE have named their team to line out against Dublin in tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final showdown at Croke Park.

There is one change to the starting 15 from their previous outing against Cavan, with Mark Bradley named in place of Michael McKernan, who is injured. That comes with the caveat that there could be further changes before throw-in.

The team is as follows:

Advertisement

Niall Morgan

Cormac Quinn

Padraig Hampsey

Niall Devlin

Peter Teague

Rory Brennan

Kieran McGeary

Advertisement

Brian Kennedy

Conn Kilpatrick

Seanie O’Donnell

Mattie Donnelly

Ciarán Daly

Darren McCurry

Mark Bradley

Darragh Canavan

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Michael Rafferty, Frank Burns, Shea O’Hare, Ben McDonnell, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Ruairi Canavan, Eoin McElholm