BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Tyrone name team to face Dublin

  • 27 June 2025
Tyrone name team to face Dublin
Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan in action against Donegal
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 27 June 2025
Less than a minute

TYRONE have named their team to line out against Dublin in tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final showdown at Croke Park.

There is one change to the starting 15 from their previous outing against Cavan, with Mark Bradley named in place of Michael McKernan, who is injured. That comes with the caveat that there could be further changes before throw-in.

The team is as follows:

Advertisement

Niall Morgan

Cormac Quinn

Padraig Hampsey

Niall Devlin

Peter Teague

Rory Brennan

Kieran McGeary

Advertisement

Brian Kennedy

Conn Kilpatrick

Seanie O’Donnell

Mattie Donnelly

Ciarán Daly

Darren McCurry

Mark Bradley

Darragh Canavan

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Michael Rafferty, Frank Burns, Shea O’Hare, Ben McDonnell, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Ruairi Canavan, Eoin McElholm

 

 

 

Related posts:

Hurlers sign off season with London loss Donegal vs Tyrone SFC- Five Talking Points Lough’s twin attackers hold key to Tyrone U20s success

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn