Tyrone name team to take on Galway

TYRONE have named their team to take on Galway in tomorrow’s All-Ireland group stage opener against Galway.
There is one change from the team that came out second best to Monaghan in the first-round of the Ulster Championship last month, with Errigal Ciaran’s Joe Oguz coming in in place of 2021 Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary. Oguz came on as a sub againt Monaghan but this is set to be his first championship start for the Tyrone senior team.
The team is scheduled to line out as follows:
1. Niall Morgan
2. Michael McKernan
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Padraig Hampsey
5. Conor Meyler
6. Cormac Quinn
7. Peter Harte
8. Brian Kennedy
9. Conn Kilpatrick
10. Frank Burns
11. Michael O’Neill
12. Joe Oguz
13. Darren McCurry
14. Matthew Donnelly
15. Darragh Canavan
