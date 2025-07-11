BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Tyrone name unchanged team to face Kerry

  • 11 July 2025
Rory Brennan and Kieran McGeary in action against Dublin
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 11 July 2025
TYRONE have named an unchanged team to face Kerry in tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated All-Ireland SFC semi-final showdown against Kerry at Croke Park.

While changes are permitted before throw-in, there’s a solid look to the starting line-up reinforced by an array of subs with the potential to make a strong impact when introduced.

The team has been announced as follows:

Niall Morgan

Cormac Quinn

Padraig Hampsey

Niall Devlin

Peter Teague

Rory Brennan

Kieran McGeary

Brian Kennedy

Conn Kilpatrick

Seanie O’Donnell

Peter Harte

Ciarán Daly

Darren McCurry

Mattie Donnelly

Darragh Canavan

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Michael Rafferty, Frank Burns, Michael McKernan, Ben McDonnell, Michael O’Neill, Conor Meyler, Eoin McElholm, Mark Bradley, Ruairi Canavan

