Tyrone name unchanged team to face Kerry

TYRONE have named an unchanged team to face Kerry in tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated All-Ireland SFC semi-final showdown against Kerry at Croke Park.
While changes are permitted before throw-in, there’s a solid look to the starting line-up reinforced by an array of subs with the potential to make a strong impact when introduced.
The team has been announced as follows:
Niall Morgan
Cormac Quinn
Padraig Hampsey
Niall Devlin
Peter Teague
Rory Brennan
Kieran McGeary
Brian Kennedy
Conn Kilpatrick
Seanie O’Donnell
Peter Harte
Ciarán Daly
Darren McCurry
Mattie Donnelly
Darragh Canavan
Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Michael Rafferty, Frank Burns, Michael McKernan, Ben McDonnell, Michael O’Neill, Conor Meyler, Eoin McElholm, Mark Bradley, Ruairi Canavan
