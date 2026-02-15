Tyrone open with a win

Tyrone…………………………………………… 3-15

Wicklow …………………………………….. 3-7

TYRONE camogs got off to a fine start in their Division 3A campaign when withstanding Wicklow’s spirited challenge at Cookstown’s Mid-Ulster Sports Arena on Saturday.

Paul O’Grady and his management team plus the players were looking for a bright beginning to the new National League programme, an ambition the team delivered convincingly in the first of four group games.

The preparations have been building momentum from Christmas and Saturday heralded a new season’s arrival. It was a cold afternoon but the two teams still produced a really decent game as several noteworthy scores were taken by both sets of players.

Six goals were netted overall on the day, three from each side. Tyrone, though, proved more proficient in terms of taking their point chances as they established a strong scoreboard foundation from which victory was constructed.

First half goals courtesy of Aine Cunningham and Emer Cunningham supplied the centrepieces in some fast-paced Tyrone attacking moves. Daisy Summer Cullen-Dunne responded with a major Wicklow score and the Leinster visitors did pick off additional points through Sarah Doyle plus Sophie Bermingham and Sive Byrne from play.

Aoibhinn Daly was giving the Wicklow defence plenty to think about, Daly delivering a tidy point which was one of three she sent over in the match. Reagan Fay and Rachel O’Neill worked hard in midfield plus each player got on the scoresheet as well.

Tyrone turned round for the closing half with a seven-point advantage after scores arrived via Beth Jones for the hosts and Sarah Doyle in reply. Catherine Moohan was also among those running direct at the Leinster team’s defence and creating chances at the same time.

Emer Cunningham and Aine McNulty lofted over scores plus Aine Cunningham turned quickly before pointing to keep the pressure up on the away camogs. Catherine Moohan then crossed for Aine Cunningham to collect and score her second goal of proceedings 42 minutes in.

Both sides began to ring the changes as numerous subs arrived on and the play continued apace. Wicklow had better results scoreboard wise in the closing stages with Sophie Bermingham and Grace Drumgoole finding the net. Ciara Byrne and Roisin Byrne tagged on points too.

Tyrone kept things ticking over at the opposite end via points from Aisling Hagan, Aine Cunningham and Emer Cunningham to run out good winners at the finish.

It’s a positive opening to league proceedings for Tyrone who will be well aware that there are key games to follow against Roscommon, Armagh and Kildare over the weeks ahead.

Scorers

Tyrone: Aine Cunningham 2-4(1f), Emer Cunningham 1-2, Aoibhinn Daly 0-3, Aine McNulty 0-1, Reagan Fay 0-1, Rachel O’Neill 0-1, Beth Jones 0-1, Oilibhia Farley 0-1, Aisling Hagan 0-1(f)

Wicklow: Sophie Bermingham 1-2(1f), Grace Drumgoole 1-0, Daisie Summer Cullen-Dunne 1-0, Sarah Doyle 0-2(1f), Roisin Byrne 0-1, Sive Byrne 0-1, Ciara Byrne 0-1

Teams

Tyrone: Eimear Colton, Nicola McKiver, Bronagh Moohan, Aoife McDonald, Eva Corr, Meaghan Clarke, Aine McNulty, Reagan Fay, Rachel O’Neill, Beth Jones, Oilibhia Farley, Aoibhinn Daly, Catherine Moohan, Aine Cunningham, Emer Cunningham. Subs: Roise Kerr for M Clarke, Rebecca Santos for C Moohan, Siobhan Donnelly for O Farley, Aisling Hagan for R O’Neill, Cora McGrath for R Fay, Blathnait Kerr for N McKiver, Dearbhla O’Faolain for A McDonald, Mairead Donnelly for E Corr

Wicklow: Ellie O’Neill, Kila Kenny, Casey Kelly, Emily Ryan, Isabelle Doyle, Tara Doran, Catherine Bourke, Sive Byrne, Roisin Byrne, Sarah Doyle, Sophie Bermingham, Faye Corrigan, Aoife Nic Dhonnacha, Lizzie Bourke, Daisie Summer Cullen-Dunne. Subs: Sarah Lambe, Grace Drumgoole, Ciara Byrne, Shauna Ryan

Referee: Sean Curran, Derry