Tyrone pitted against Armagh in Ulster preliminary round

  • 27 November 2025
Darren McCurry landed ten points against Armagh when they met in the Ulster Championship semi-final earlier this year
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 27 November 2025
By Niall Gartland

TYRONE will travel to face Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh in the preliminary round of the 2026 Ulster Championship.

In tonight’s provincial draw staged at Croke Park, Tyrone were pitted against the Orchard County in a preliminary round encounter, with Fermanagh awaiting the victors in the first-round proper.

Armagh were first out of the pot so the mouth-watering clash is destined to take place at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds. The two teams met earlier this year in an absorbing provincial semi-final with Armagh, who were then defending All-Ireland champions, prevailing by a single point at Clones.

The full draw is as follows:

Preliminary round:
Armagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals
Derry v Antrim
Monaghan v Cavan
Donegal v Down
Fermanagh v Armagh/Tyrone

Semi-finals
Derry/Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan
Donegal/Down vArmagh/Tyrone/Fermanagh

