BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Tyrone pitted against the Dubs in the All-Ireland quarters

  • 23 June 2025
Tyrone pitted against the Dubs in the All-Ireland quarters
Tyrone will face Dublin next weekend
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 23 June 2025
Less than a minute

By Niall Gartland

TYRONE face a block-buster clash against Dublin in next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals, following a draw which was made one RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

It was pre-determined before the draw was made that Malachy O’Rourke’s side could only be pitted against either Dublin or Galway, due to the rules around avoiding repeat pairings, and now we know that it will be the Dubs who stand in the Red Hands’ way of a place in the last-four of the race for Sam.

Advertisement

The teams last met in Division One of the National League back in March with Tyrone winning a final-round encounter at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

It’s yet to be confimed whether the game will be next Saturday or Sunday, though it will be played as part of a double-header with another quarter-final clash.

The full draw is below:

Armagh v Kerry

Tyrone v Dublin

Meath v Galway

Monaghan v Donegal

Advertisement

Related posts:

Drumragh down the ‘Derg Six of the best as Tyrone dominate U20 All-Star selection Tyrone name team to face Cavan

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn