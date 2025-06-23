Tyrone pitted against the Dubs in the All-Ireland quarters

By Niall Gartland

TYRONE face a block-buster clash against Dublin in next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals, following a draw which was made one RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

It was pre-determined before the draw was made that Malachy O’Rourke’s side could only be pitted against either Dublin or Galway, due to the rules around avoiding repeat pairings, and now we know that it will be the Dubs who stand in the Red Hands’ way of a place in the last-four of the race for Sam.

The teams last met in Division One of the National League back in March with Tyrone winning a final-round encounter at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

It’s yet to be confimed whether the game will be next Saturday or Sunday, though it will be played as part of a double-header with another quarter-final clash.

The full draw is below:

Armagh v Kerry

Tyrone v Dublin

Meath v Galway

Monaghan v Donegal