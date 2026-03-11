Tyrone Minor Ladies see off Saffrons in Ulster Championship

Antrim 0-7 Tyrone 4-9

TYRONE powered to their first win in the Ulster Minor Championship having fourteen points to spare over Antrim in ideal conditions at Belfast on Saturday.

From the off the Red Hands produced some excellent football with four goals ensuring maximum

points from the trip ahead of the visit of Fermanagh,

Tyrone sit second in the group now on score difference ahead of the Saffrons. Down have two wins from two and sit top of Group 1.

Antrim found themselves 2-7 to 0-4 down at the break with some powerful runs through the centre from Isabella Grimes, Keeva Owens and Dana Coyle paving the way for some clinical finishing. Despite the best efforts of Erin Stewart and Jojo Darragh the hosts struggled to prise open a resolute Tyrone defence.

Owens, Mary Treanor and Grimes were among the Tyrone scores while Erin McGinn netted a brace. Treanor and Hannah Donnelly also bagged goals and Antrim keeper Mia Carlin made several key stops as Tyrone threatened to run riot.

The Daly twins from Badoney, Erin and Ellie, along with Clodagh McCanny and Caitlin McCarron did well at the back as Tyrone pressed home their advantage. Goalkeeper Rhiana Mullan dealt with anything that came her way.

Grimes and Cara McMoran, who had another excellent outing, tagged on points to keep Tyrone in control while Donnelly, Mia Muldoon and Coyle had further chances.

Solid and organised, Tyrone produced a controlled performance leaving no room for error and coach Barry Grimes was happy at their work on the day.

“It was key to bounce back after a shock loss against Down in a game that we dominated. We hit the ground running in Belfast, dominated the first half and were very comfortable as the game wore on.”

While there were some good individual displays the Tyrone management were able to give a number of squad players a run out as they prepare for their remaining contests.

Tyrone now have games with Fermanagh and Derry to come as they focus on maximum points. The Red Hands are fancied to do just that and grab a place in the platinum decider. Grimes and the team are positive.

“We have two weeks now to prepare for a home fixture with Fermanagh and the intention will be to build on the Down and Antrim performances, its all about progressing this group.”

Tyrone scorers:

Erin McGinn 2-0, Mary Treanor 1-2, Keeva Owens 0-4, Hannah Donnelly 1-0, Cara McMoran 0-1,Isabella Grimes 0-2

Meanwhile Tyrone Under 16s return to action on Sunday with an away trip to Monaghan. Louise Daly’s side top their group after wins over Antrim and Down.

The Farney side beat a fancied Donegal in their only game so far and this could be a big test for Tyrone.

Elsewhere after two wins from two on the opening weekend the Tyrone under-14s head to Cavan on Saturday for games against the hosts and Down in round two of the Festival of Football.