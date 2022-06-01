Tyrone shine in top 20 players from the EirGrid U20 All-Ireland Championship

FIVE players from Tyrone have been named in the official top 20 players list from the EirGrid U20 All-Ireland Championship.
Tyrone claimed the All-Ireland title in style, and just last week Ruairi Canavan was named as the U20 Footballer of the Year.
He’s made the top 20 list, unsurprisingly, and he was joined by four of his colleagues – Niall Devlin, Brian Conway, Seanie O’Donnell and Brian Conway.
Cormac Barker (Kildare)
Harry O’Neill (Kildare)
Tommy Gill (Kildare)
Niall Devlin (Tyrone)
Brian Conway (Tyrone)
Eoin Corry (Tyrone)
Jack Lavin (Sligo)
Sam Callinan (Mayo)
Cian Reilly (Cavan)
Adam Waddick (Dublin)
Joseph Keaney (Sligo)
Canice Mulligan (Sligo)
Sean O’Donnell (Tyrone)
Ruairi Canavan (Tyrone)
Adam Fanning (Kildare)
Darragh Lovett (Cavan)
Dylan Geaney (Kerry)
Evan Looney (Kerry)
Cillian Burke (Kerry)
Luke Breathnach (Dublin)
