Tyrone U20 stars parachuted into senior set-up ahead of Armagh showdown

By Niall Gartland
TWO members of Tyrone’s All-Ireland U-20 winning squad have been drafted into the senior set-up ahead of Sunday week’s qualifier clash against Armagh.
Gaelic Life understands that Niall Devlin, who captained the side to All-Ireland glory, and Michael McGleenan have both been enlisted by senior joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.
Coalisland clubman Niall Devlin delivered a series of exceptional performances in the half-back line throughout their championship campaign, while Michael McGleenan, son of former Tyrone star Mattie, also caught the caught with his fielding ability and rampaging attacking style.
