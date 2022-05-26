Tyrone U20 stars parachuted into senior set-up ahead of Armagh showdown

By Niall Gartland

TWO members of Tyrone’s All-Ireland U-20 winning squad have been drafted into the senior set-up ahead of Sunday week’s qualifier clash against Armagh.

Gaelic Life understands that Niall Devlin, who captained the side to All-Ireland glory, and Michael McGleenan have both been enlisted by senior joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

Advertisement

Coalisland clubman Niall Devlin delivered a series of exceptional performances in the half-back line throughout their championship campaign, while Michael McGleenan, son of former Tyrone star Mattie, also caught the caught with his fielding ability and rampaging attacking style.