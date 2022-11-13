Galbally go on the goal rampage

GLENULLIN 1-11 GALBALLY 7-12

Reigning Tyrone Intermediate champions went on a goal rampage at sunny Celtic Park on Sunday, smashing home a ‘magnificent seven’ to hammer Derry kingpins Glenullin in the opening round of the Ulster Championship.

Conor Donaghy and Daniel Kerr helped themselves to two goals apiece, while Liam Rafferty, Ronan Nugent and Barry Carberry also raised green flags during the course of the Pearses stroll.

Galbally couldn’t have wished for a better start, even playing against the wind, as they reeled off a goal and two points inside the first five minutes.

Conor Donaghy (free) and John Hetherington slotted points, and then Donaghy stuck away a penalty goal after he was upended by keeper Niall O’Kane.

Glenullin were geneally reliant on former county star Eoin Bradley to ignite their attack, but his influence was negated by an industrious Pearses rearguard.

Bradley and midfielder Neill McNicholl did slot over frees, but in the tenth minute Galbally registered another green flag. It was a superb individual strike with Ronan Nugent embarking on a super run up the middle before sending a blistering drive high into the net.

It was score for score after that for the remainder of the half, though no real suggestion that the Derry champions could mount a sustained attacking spell.

Daniel Kerr twice split the posts for Galbally (one free) while Sean Wylie also registered , with Fearghal Close knocking over a brace at the other end.

Galbally then delivered a decisive blow just on the half-time whistle with Enda McGarrity driving in a high ball, which was collected by Donaghy and with the keeper left exposed he coolly rolled home his second goal of the afternoon. (Half-time Glenullin 0-6 Galbally 3-6)

While Donal O’Kane and McNicholl (free) reduced the deficit on the restart, it was only delaying the inevitable and Carberry skilfully slotted away goal number four in the 36th minute.

It was virtual challenge game stuff from there on in though Kerr lit up the closing stages with two sublime finishes to the net, with Glenullin having long thrown in the towel.

Teams & Scorers

Glenullin

Niall O’Kane, Eunan Boylan, Eunan O’Kane, Daniel O’Kane, Mark O’Kane, Brian Mullen, Comor Rafferty, Traglach Bradley (1-0), Neil McNicholl (0-4,2free), Donal O’Kane (0-1), Cathal Hasson, Donal Close, Fearghal Close (0-2), Eoin Bradley (0-4,3frees), John O’Kane. Sub: Christopher Dempsey for C Rafferty (20 mins), Felix Kilmartin for B Mullan (h-time), Dermot O’Kane for C Hasson (40), Ronan Close for M O’Kane (44)

Galbally

Ronan McGeary, Connor Donnelly, Conor Quinn, Marc Lennon (0-1), Liam Rafferty (1-0), Christopher Morris, John Hetherington (0-1), Enda McGarrity, Cormac Donnelly, Sean Wylie (0-2), Ronan Nugent (1-0), Barry Carberry (1-0), Conor Donaghy (2-2, 1 free) , Sean Murphy, Daniel Kerr (2-5,2 frees). Subs used: Seamus Og Mulgrew for C Morris (h-time), Aidan Carberry for J Hetherington (53), Mark Donnelly (0-1) for S Murphy (53), Blaine Nugent for R Nugent (56), Fearghal McGarrity for S Wylie (60)

Referee: Margaret Farrelly (Cavan)