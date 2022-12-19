Galbally hoping for fourth time lucky

GALBALLY will hope to take to the field for their Ulster Intermediate Club Championship Final clash with Corduff at the fourth time of asking this coming Wednesday night.

For the second weekend running the provincial decider fell victim to the inclement weather, and even with the option of an alternative venue, the severe frost took its toll.

The original refixed date of Saturday lunchtime at Pairc Esler was ruled out on Friday.

Based on the location of the stand in Newry and where the sunlight comes in from that area, it was determined that the pitch would not thaw out in time.

Ulster GAA then decided to move the fixture to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh for yesterday afternoon (Sunday) for the best possible chance of getting the game played. However following a subsequent pitch inspection there on Saturday morning and with the temperatures not expected to rise sufficiently, the ground was deemed unplayable and the match has now been refixed again for the Athletic Grounds this Wednesday night (Dec 21st) at 8pm.

Stephen Donnelly, the Ulster GAA Games Adminstration Manager, admitted that the recent cold snap had posed a major headache, with the crammed fixture schedule early in the new year adding to the pressure to get the match played before Christmas. He had this message for both sets of players and supporters.

“We realise that this is far from ideal for all concerned so thanks again for your understanding.”

By the time the match comes around it will be nearly four weeks since Galbally defeated Dungloe in the Ulster semi-finals at Celtic Park, though Corduff Gaels face a similar scenario.

Again at the weekend, the cold snap put paid to a whole host of sporting fixtures in GAA, soccer and rugby, though one of the few games to survive saw Donaghmore Minors progress into the Ulster semi-finals of the St Paul’s Tournament with victory over Scotstown on a 3G pitch in west Belfast.