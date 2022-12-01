Galbally skipper relishes another Ulster Final shot

DEFEAT in the Ulster Final of just three years ago will now be a major motivating factor for Galbally as they bid to finally complete their quest for provincial glory against Corduff.

It has been fixed for Pairc Esler in Newry at 6pm on Saturday next, December 10. Suffice to say, then, that the excitement is already building for the Pearses whose 2022 season so far has produced many memorable moments.

Now there’s just one final step for them to negotiate and they will be aiming to make amends for the disappointment of losing the decider to another Monaghan side, Magheracloone, in 2019.

This is a time to remember for the club, and the significance of their efforts to the young players and those of all ages who are involved is certainly not lost on their team captain, Aidan Carbery. He has been unable to start recent matches due to injury, but is understandably hopeful of being full fit ahead of the final.

“The team is a lot more experienced now than in 2019. But we’re not getting carried away and know that Corduff are going to be a tough nut to crack and will be coming fully confident of turning us over,” he said.

“Our aim is now to go back to training, start the preparations and produce the best performance that we possibly can. Hopefully that will be enough come the final.

“Sometimes a change of face and voice can be a help. Everybody has bought into what our managers, Paddy Crozier and Joe McMahon are asking us to do and saying. We’re doing it as best we can – it’s player led too which makes it easier to go through.

“Injuries happen and I was obviously disappointed to miss out on the semi-final and final. But you can’t mope about and you have to be positive. If I can help the team get to where we want to be then I’m happy. It’s up to Paddy and Joe and I suppose it’s hard to drop someone. All I can do is put my full effort in training and if that’s good enough then great.”

For nearly two decades at this stage, Galbally’s efforts at underage level have been yielding dividends. Numerous Grade One titles, and final appearances have raised the bar within the club, and now the first Ulster title beckons.

There will be plenty of excitement and their captain knows just how much their progress in 2022 and obviously three years ago as well is enjoyed and relished by all involved in the club.

“Our progress provides a big momentum going into next year too. If you’re playing at this time of year it’s generally due to a relegation battle, but we’re here in an Ulster Final and both myself and the rest of the players can wait to get to training,” he added.

“You see all the youth and maybe forget the impact that we have on them. We go out to play football because we love playing for Galbally, but the inspiration that we give to the young players is nearly worth more than any final.

“But it’s great to be an Ulster Final representing your club. These days don’t come around too often so it’s important to make the most of them. You can’t look past the next game and not further ahead.

“But getting to this final sets up a good culture around the club as well which is a good bonus.”