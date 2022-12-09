Galbally’s Murphy seeks early Christmas present

THERE is an air of excitement around Galbally this week as the countdown begins in earnest to their seminal Ulster Final clash against Corduff this weekend.

For the players, their families and the wider community, this provincial decider is offering the bright light of glory in the midst of the winter gloom.

Just like in 2019, it’s the Monaghan champions who will provide the opposition. Unlike three years ago, though, the Pearses are hoping that they can go one better by taking the title which eluded them on that occasion.

Bunting and flags have been erected alongside the Christmas trees and festive lights around the local area. One thing for certain is that there will be a mass exodus to Pairc Esler in Newry for a final.

It’s a final that the community is looking forward to immensely, but also the players. They include Sean Murphy, the sylish defender for the Pearses who is well aware of what reaching the final means for the players and all associated with the club.

“Being back in the Ulster Final is good, especially after we let things slip against a good Magheracloone team in 2019,” he said.

“These kinds of opportunities probably don’t come around that much because I suppose Galbally don’t win that many championships. But we’re in a second Ulster Final now and determined to make the most of the chance.

“Saturday night is just the type of occasions that we’re playing football for. The experience of three years ago was good, but then we didn’t win it and obviously Corduff are going to be really up for this final. I’m sure it’s going to be a big occasion for the both clubs and I suppose our campaign this year has helped us.”

Galbally’s knock-out form this year has been impressive. After negotiating the early rounds of the Tyrone Intermediate championship – including a narrow escape and then extra-time victory over neighbours Killeeshil – the boys in blue defeated Edendork in the county final.

The Ulster Club victories over Glenullin and Dungloe provided them with a perhaps more comfortable than expected route to the final. Now, though, the full focus is on overcoming opponents managed by Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney.

For Sean Murphy and the Galbally square, this is a chance to once more make their mark under the management of Paddy Crozier and Joe McMahon.

“We want to keep the momentum going because doing well in the Ulster Club will help us next year up in senior,” he added.

“A few of us were taking about and I suppose if we’re winning at this level we’re obviously not in senior football which is where Galbally want to be. As good as winning these games is, you want to be up senior.

“Errigal and Glen had a real battle and that’s the pinnacle of club football in Tyrone. That’s our target and the lads are really chomping at the bit to do the best that we can in the Ulster Final and then see where that takes us in the future.”

An underage and adult winner with the Pearses, Sean and the rest of the panel will hope that their journey has a few more twists and turns this winter before the dawn of 2023 sees their return to the Tyrone top flight.