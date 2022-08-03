This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Gallagher secures at least a bronze

  • 3 August 2022
Gallagher secures at least a bronze
Jude Gallagher pictured with coach and dad John Gallaghe. DR61
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 3 August 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

Ward claims stunning stage win King’s delighted to retain his Team UK spot Griggs cruises to a new record in Cork Flanagan sisters hoping to excel after disrupted build up

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY