Gallagher secures at least a bronze

JUDE Gallagher had guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal after he defeated Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in tonight’s Commonwealth Games 54kg-57kf quarter-final bout in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old from Newtownstewart excelled in the first two rounds to build an all but unassailable lead, thanks to some rapid combinations and fleet footwork.

He fought maturely in the third round to see out the contest, booking his place in the last four by unanimous decision to seal at least a bronze medal on his Commonwealth Games debut.

The Two Castles fighter had already impressed in Birmingham, particularly on Monday night when earning an emphatic stoppage against hometown favourite Niall Farrell.

Previously, on Saturday, he produced a mature performance on his debut in Birmingham on Saturday when he defeated a former Commonwealth Games quarter-finalist, Zweli Dlamini from Swaziland. He fought intelligently to keep the heavy hitter at bay to claim the triumph via unanimous decision on all five judges scorecards.