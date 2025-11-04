Gallant Drumragh Ladies denied in extra-time thriller

ULSTER LADIES JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Drumragh 3-10 Cavan Gaels 3-11 (aet)

By Damien Donnelly

DRUMRAGH definitely deserved a better twist of fortune than the one that befell the brave Sarsfield ladies in Saturday’s Ulster club contest at Healy Park.

Both sides enjoyed their respective spells in the ascendancy and Drumragh had to dig deep several times throughout the course of the game. They kept fighting and a second chance at victory looked likely until Cavan Gaels scored a winning free in added time at the end of extra-time.

It proved to be a perfect start for Drumragh as Niamh Cleary carved out a lighting fast goal just 32 seconds into play. The Sarsfields tagged on a Beth Donaghy free in the third minute as Cavan Gaels had yet to settle into the game.

The Breffni team got on the board after nine minutes and this time it was their turn to find the net as Marian McGuinness was on-hand to finish the ball home at the second time of asking.

Drumragh keeper Julieanne Quinn, who made some good saves in the contest, thwarted Katie O’Meara as the Cavan full-forward went for goal not long after her side’s opening three-pointer.

A second away goal did then arrive on the 13th minute when Cavan Gaels wrong-footed the Drumragh defence and Katie Leddy planted the ball in the net. Katie O’Meara added points in open play and from a free as Drumragh suddenly found themselves 2-3 to 1-1 behind.

Beth Donaghy pointed a 22nd minute free but Marian McGuinness replied in kind as Cavan Gaels took a 2-4 to 1-2 advantage into the second 30 minutes.

The Tyrone champions pressed forward with purpose once that last half got underway, but their finishing was off-target as they tried to post some points. Beth Donaghy did convert a free to get Drumragh’s side of the scoreboard moving but Katie O’Meara landed her side’s first point soon afterwards.

Drumragh returned to attacking mode and Donaghy added a further free for the Sarsfields who were really asking some serious questions of the away rearguard at this phase of play.

The 42nd minute brought with it the first of two penalty awards for Drumragh as pressure paid off and Rhianna Mullin’s kick made it past keeper Laura Lynch who had some decent stops on the day.

Cavan Gaels responded well and a brace of Katie O’Meara frees pushed her team into a three-point lead.

Drumragh, though, were soon back on the attack and a second penalty ensued as they worked their way through close to goal on 49 minutes. Rhianna Mullin stepped up but her shot just gathered too much flight and went over the bar for a point.

The search for scores by Drumragh continued as good work by Dana Coyle and Beth Donaghy tied the match up at 2-7 apiece.

Laura Galligan then had a shot hit the bar late in normal time that the Cavan Gaels camp claimed may have gone over the line but the officials said no, and so we went into 20 minutes of extra time.

Caoimhe McCarron’s effort edged the Sarsfields ahead as extra time started but Ciara Farrell found the gap for a third Cavan Gaels goal. Beth Donaghy pointed as play swung quickly back to Drumragh’s attack, although Katie O’Meara scored a point double in reply.

McCarron was denied by keeper Lynch going for goal but Beth Donaghy struck for a goal that squeezed Drumragh in front by 3-10 to 3-9 midway into extra time.

O’Meara landed a free to tie the tussle and Drumragh were unlucky with a few efforts at the other end before Katie Leddy won it at the end from a free.

The future looks bright for the Sarsfields despite the disappointment of this narrow reversal. There is a great bond evident within the squad and they certainly have the right spirit and talent to make good impressions going forward.

Scorers

Drumragh: Beth Donaghy 1-7(5f), Rhianna Mullin 1-1(1pen), Niamh Cleary 1-0, Dana Coyle 0-1, Caoimhe McCarron 0-1.

Cavan Gaels: Katie O’Meara 0-9(5f), Marian McGuinness 1-1, Katie Leddy 1-1(1f), Ciara Farrell 1-0.

Teams

Drumragh: Julieanne Quinn, Caitlin McCarron, Mia Gallagher, Niamh Colton, Evie Gallagher, Coblaith McKenna, Grace O’Neill, Neamh Cleary, Aine McManus, Grace McCusker, Dana Coyle, Rhianna Mullin, Joanne Barrett, Caoimhe McCarron, Beth Donaghy. Sub: Rihaaan Barrett.

Cavan Gaels: Laura Lynch, Genevieve Keogan, Lauren Sheridan, Leah Brady, Einin Lawton, Niamh Briody, Clodagh Doyle, Emma McIntyre, Sarah Clarke, Karla Brady, Katie Leddy, Laura Galligan, Ciara Farrell, Katie O’Meara, Marian McGuinness. Subs: Shauna Brady, Emma O’Reilly, Aoife Monaghan.

Referee: Brendan Quinn, Derry.