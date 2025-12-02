Gallant Eglish denied by Cork camogs

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Eglish 1-6 Ballincollig (Cork) 1-12

EGLISH headed for Tullamore on Sunday to meet Munster club champions Ballincollig and the St Patrick’s battled bravely before missing out by six points at the finish.

Two very determined teams took to the field at Glenisk O’Connor Park where there was no quarter asked or given from the get-go. It was 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time, but scores flowed more freely after the restart.

Both sides found the net, although Ballincollig held the edge in point terms to triumph.

Cliodhna Goodfellow and Reagan Fay(45 free) got the Eglish scores in the opening 30 minutes, with Linda Dorgan(0-3), Tara Goulding and Keeley Goulding(free) on target for Ballincollig.

Reagan Fay landed a brace of points for Eglish either side of an Ailish Scanlon score at the other end as the second half got up and running. Scanlon then converted a free before Leah Hannagan netted the game’s first goal on 42 minutes.

Eglish now had a six-point gap to try and bridge but they never stopped trying with Catherine Muldoon superb in defence and driving the St Patrick’s on with several great clearances. The Tyrone side replied with a Sienna Gildernew point and then the St Patrick camogs struck for a goal from a Reagan Fay ‘45’. It was game on again but Ailish Scanlon(0-2) and Tara Goulding claimed scores in response.

Eglish kept on the move and Reagan Fay sent over a free, although Scanlon, Tara Goulding and Izzy Fluery pointed for the Cork camogs to complete their win. Eglish, though, can be proud of their efforts and their epic Ulster success should live long in the memory.

Scorers

Eglish: Reagan Fay 1-4(4f), Cliodhna Goodfellow 0-1, Sienna Gildernew 0-1

Ballincollig: Ailish Scanlon 0-5(3f), Keeley Goulding 1-1(f), Linda Dorgan 0-3, Tara Goulding 0-2, Izzy Fleury 0-1

Teams

Eglish: Brenda Horsfield, Francine Farley, Aisling Donnelly, Shannon Gildernew, Grace Daly, Kate Daly, Casey Gallagher, Cliodhna Goodfellow, Emma Holmes, Oilibhia Farley, Kaitlin Gallagher, Gemma Daly, Eve Hughes, Reagan Fay, Rhianne McLoughlin. Subs: Laura Mason for C Gallagher, Catherine Muldoon for G Daly, Sienna Gildernew for E Hughes, Casey Gallagher for R McLoughlin, Lottie Mackin for F Farley

Ballincollig: Ana Hartnett, Aoife Colter, Miriam Healy, Cara O’Sullevan, Orla Keating, Leah Weste, Ella Hickey, Ailish Scanlon, Susanna Healy, Keeley Goulding, Linda Dorgan, Olivia O’Leary, Sorcha McCarthy, Tara Goulding, Leah Hannagan. Subs: Izzy Fluery for O O’Leary, Rebecca Hannagan for S Healy

Referee: Barry Nea, Westmeath