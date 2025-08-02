Gallen and Cole round off Irish Championships in the medals

LIFFORD Strabane AC’s Caoimhe Gallen and Spencer Cole rounded off the All Ireland Juvenile T&F Championships in Tullamore by taking further silverware to add to the medals won just two weeks previously.

Caoimhe Gallen topped her final year as a juvenile with yet another gold on Saturday, this time taking the national title in the Shot Put. Caoimhe had a huge first round throw of 11.87m which proved to be the winning throw after six rounds of competition. St Laurence O’Toole athlete Chloe Ryan finished second with an 11.18m throw with Clara Miniter from Nenagh Olympic AC placing third, throwing 10.65m.

Two weeks ago, Caoimhe won gold in the hammer and placed second in the discus and completed these U19 championships as a double champion and triple medalist.

The Lifford girl has consistently enjoyed success throughout her juvenile years, which will no doubt be a launching pad to even bigger and better things.

Spencer Cole has had a super year, gaining selection to the Irish Schools Team where he will compete in Derby .

Spencer was in excellent form in the U17 Shot Put and took a well deserved bronze medal.

The young Derry lad pulled out a 13.56m throw in the fourth round to put him into the bronze medal winning position which he held over the final two rounds. Liam Rohan from An Riocht AC took gold with a 15.31m throw, with Spencer only 17cm behind the silver medalist Cathal McNicholas from Swinford AC (13.73m).

This was a timely warmup and boost for Spencer as he takes to the field in the Schools International this weekend.

The final weekend of the All Irelands saw Lifford Strabane take an impressive total of six medals on the national stage (Caoimhe, two gold – hammer and shot and one silver in the discus, Clara Mullen gold in the triple jump, Cabrini Pyne gold in the javelin and Spencer, gold in the shot).