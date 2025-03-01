Galway vs Tyrone NFL: Five Talking points

Squeaky bum time

THERE’S no getting away from it – Tyrone have become embroiled in a battle for relegation. With only two points to show for their efforts after four matches, Tyrone will, in all likelihood, have to win two of their final three games to stay up. It’s a big ask. If they do get relegated, it won’t be the end of the world – Armagh won the All-Ireland from Division Two last year – but it’ll still be a disappointing way to round off this year’s National Football League campaign.

Signs of frustration

MALACHY O’Rourke is a thoroughly decent and pleasant man. Always courteous with the press and regarded as a supreme man-manager, he’s held in such high esteem for a reason. But he’s only human at the same time and he had a few complaints after Sunday’s defeat to Kerry – the performance of the referee being one of them. Hopefully he’ll have cause to smile after Sunday’s game against Galway.

Hats off to Pomeroy

SUNDAY was a big, big day for Pomeroy Plunketts, hosting their first Tyrone game in more than two decades (the last time was a Division One clash against Galway in February 2003). They did a tremendous job – the stewarding was fantastic, the pitch was in great nick and it was evident from posts on social media that the Kerry fans were appreciative of the hospitality. It was a great job from one and all and the only pity was the result!

Walsh’s renaissance

GALWAY are a serious, serious team. They reached two of the last three All-Ireland finals and have been in excellent form in their latest league campaign under the legendary Padraic Joyce. One of the big reasons they fell short against Armagh in last year’s All-Ireland final was a frankly tepid display from the gifted Shane Walsh. He can blow hot and cold but he’s been shooting the lights out and is making hay with two-pointers. If Tyrone can’t put the shackles on Walsh, it could be another difficult afternoon.

Off the beaten track

THE hurling and camogie scene in Tyrone is making big strides and that was evident in a double bill at Garvaghey on Saturday. There were a few dozen dedicated supporters and family members in attendance as the Tyrone U20 hurlers claimed a fine win over Armagh, while the senior camogs did extremely well in their first outing of the season, losing by a point to Roscommon. They play as an important a role in the Tyrone GAA ecosystem as everyone else and are deserving of our support.