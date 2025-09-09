Glenelly are eventually reeled in by Drumragh

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Drumragh 2-14 Glenelly 1-10

BOTH teams entered this clash on Sunday in Loughmacrory with high hopes of winning a quarter-final place. Their determination ensured that the opening stages were keenly contested, with quality scores ensuring that the sizeable attendance were fully entertained.

Advertisement

It was Glenelly who made their mark initially. Points from Rory Kennedy and then a great two-pointer from Cormac McBride put them into a 0-3 to no score lead with the aid of a strong enough breeze.

Drumragh, though, battled well. Gareth Haughey kept their defence attack, while Niall McCarney worked hard to prompt good attacking moves. His two-pointer and another score courtesy of Daniel O’Neill brought the teams level at 0-3 each.

But Glenelly worked hard to make the most of their advantages as the half progressed. Eoghan McConnell, Lorcan McCullagh and Garrett O’Neill were working well, and the St Joseph’s were rewarded by the opening goal of the game.

Great work from Kian Murphy helped set-up Brendan Quinn who made no mistake with a great shot. Glenelly were now 1-3 to 0-3 ahead, and fully confident of extending that advantage sooner rather than later.

They worked hard to remain in front subsequently. Swapped points between Daniel O’Neill for the Sarsfields and Cathal O’Neill for Glenelly maintained the status quo. The north Tyrone side were now playing some good football, and points in quick succession ensured that they were very much on top approaching the interval break.

Eamonn McConnell converted a 45 free for them, and then Rory Kennedy fired over a great two-pointer. More importantly, they were displaying admirable patience in their attacking, with Cormac McBride, Oscar O’Neill and Kevin McConnell all to the fore.

Drumragh, though, did well to stay in touch. Two points courtesy of Kian Murphy boosted their total, as Niall McCarney, Ronan Maguire and Daniel O’Neill worked hard. Both teams, though, were aiming to improve on their shooting as the issue was still very much in the balance on an interval scoreline of 1-7 to 0-6 for Glenelly.

Advertisement

It was the Sarsfields, though, who began to take control on the resumption. The introduction of Eoin Montgomery strengthened them considerably. His composure and vision worked well for them. Points from Daniel O’Neill and Eoin Montgomery reduced the deficit to just two points.

Now the game was balanced on a knife-edge and fortune was about to decisively favour Drumragh. First, Rory Kennedy fired just wide for Glenelly, when a goal would have put them 2-7 to 0-8 ahead. Then, Drumragh’s Niall McCarney fired over a two-pointer to bring the teams level.

Moments later Ryan Montgomery was fouled just as his shot hit the net. The referee awarded a penalty and Niall McCarney confidently dispatched the ball past Stephen McGarvey. Instead of trailing by four, the Sarsfields were on course for victory.

Glenelly responded through Eamonn McConnell and Ronan O’Kane to reduce the deficit down to the minimum. They had high hopes of completing that revival, before a second Drumragh goal really proved the difference.

The ball broke to Daniel O’Neill who dribbled before firing a great ground shot to the net. That left them 2-11 to 1-9 ahead, and a point moments later from Ronan Maguire gave them further breathing space.

Glenelly kept trying, but things just didn’t go their way. Drumragh goalkeeper, Patrick Colgan, saved a shot from Kevin McConnell and Ronan O’Kane was wide with a good chance. They can but wonder whether how much different things might have been for them if any of those goal chances had been converted.

Niall McCarney completed the Drumragh win, and they will now look forward with confidence to the quarter-finals.

Scorers

Drumragh: Niall McCarney 1-6 1-0 pen 1f, 2x 2pt, Daniel O’Neill 1-3 1f, Kian Murphy 0-2, Eoin Montgomery 0-1, Sean McGale 0-1, Ronan Maguire 0-1.

Glenelly: Brendan Quinn 1-0, Rory Kennedy 0-3 1x2pt, Cormac McBride 0-2 1x2pt, Eamonn McConnell 0-2 1f, Ronan O’Kane 0-2, Cathal O’Neill 0-1.

Teams

Drumragh: Patrick Colgan, Carraig McKenna, Barry Fitzgerald, Michael Roche, Aaron Montgomery, Gareth Haughey, Alex McGlinchey, Niall McCarney, Malachy McManus, Sean McGale, Ben Monk, Ronan Maguire, Kian Murphy, Niall Maguire, Daniel O’Neill. Subs: Eoin Montgomery for B Monk half-time, Ryan Montgomery for R Maguire 58.

Glenelly: Stephen McGarvey, Rian Furey, Thomas Coyle, Karl McCormack, Cathal O’Neill, Eoghan McConnell, Cormac McBride, Oscar O’Neill, Kevin McConnell, Lorcan McCullagh, Rory Kennedy, Garrett O’Neill, Aodhan McConnell, Ronan O’Kane, Eamonn McConnell. Subs: Cormac McKeown for R Furey 50, Nathan McLaughlin for A McConnell 59.

Referee: Martin Coyle, Cookstown.