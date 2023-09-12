Glenelly comeback ends Clann hopes

Glenelly 1-17 Clann na nGael 2-10

A LITTLE bit of momentum can work wonders in Championship football and it’s Glenelly who will be hoping to maintain theirs after this stylish victory on Saturday which saw them overturn an interval deficit to progress to the Junior quarter-finals.

The St Joseph’s won the preliminary round clash in the Pat Darcy Cup, and then followed it up with four point win over their north Tyrone neighbours. But they certainly had to work hard, coming from behind at half-time and recovering impressively from a late spurt from the Clann.

After a close start, during which Lorcan McCullagh had twice put Glenelly ahead only to be pegged back by Johnny Knox and Cathal O’Neill, Clann na nGael’s opening goal really gave them confidence.

It came when a great run through by Robbie Conway saw him place Gareth McDermott who made no mistake with a real rasper to the top corner. David Conway made the score 1-3 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter and things could have got even better for them as well.

Only some great defending from Ryan O’Neill prevented Robbie Conway getting through for what surely have been a second goal. Daniel Housten put them 1-4 to 0-3 ahead approaching the end of the half and his growing confidence saw them fire over a 45 after his shot at goal was blocked on the line.

So, it was the Clann who went in at the break 1-5 to 0-4 ahead and confident of sustaining their challenge on the resumption as well.

Swapped points between Lorcan McCullagh for Glenelly and then Shay Browne for Clann na nGael briefly kept things as they were. However, the introduction of subs and the wind advantage transformed the Glenelly challenge subsequently.

From being 1-6 to 0-5 in arrears shortly after the restart, the St Joseph’s blitzed Clann Na nGael for the next 15 minutes or so to eventually take the lead and go 0-14 to 1-7 ahead. It was a series of spirited attacks which made all the difference, as well as the accuracy of their goalkeeper, Conor McAneneny from frees.

The Omagh CBS star from earlier this year fired over four points. Garreth O’Neill added two more, including one from a free, and Cathal O’Neill and Ronan O’Kane also added scores as they took the lead in the 13th minute of that second half, and extended it subsequently.

Their goal came seven minutes from the end of normal time when a great interception from Cormac McBride began a great move which culminated in Lorcan McCullagh scoring. That left them 1-14 to 1-8 ahead with just minutes remaining.

All appeared to going brilliantly for them at this stage. But they reckoned against a Clann na nGael team spearheaded by Shea Browne who refused to give in and eventually got right back into contention. His two points from frees gave them hope and then their second goal reduced the Glenelly lead down to a point and heralded an intriguing finale. But instead it was Glenelly who responded emphatically as Lorcan McCullagh, and then a brace of scores courtesy of Seamus Harkin saw them run out winners with four to spare.

THE SCORERS

Glenelly

Lorcan McCullagh 1-4, Conor McAneney 0-4 (4f), Garrett O’Neill 0-3 (1f), Ronan O’Kane 0-3 (1f), Seamus Harkin 0-2, Eoghan McConnell 0-1, Cathal O’Neill 0-1.

Clann na nGael

Shea Browne 0-5 (2f), David Conway 1-1, Gareth McDermott 1-0, Daniel Houston 0-1, Robbie Conway 0-1 (1 ’45), Johnny Knox 0-1, Danny Ball 0-1.