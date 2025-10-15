Glenelly Gaels organise Memorial 5K/10K

AN open invite is being sent out for all runners/walkers to head to in Plumbridge on Saturday, November 8th for a special community event in support of Gleann Éallaigh Naomh Seosamh CLG, as they come together to celebrate the life and memory of Gerard McAnena.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want to enjoy a walk with friends and family, the Runnin’ by the River – 5K & 10K Fundraiser Run has routes to suit everyone.

Entry fee: Adult £10 / U16 £5 / Family £20. All proceeds will go towards supporting Gleann Éallaigh Naomh Seosamh CLG. Registration will also be available on the morning of the race from 08:45am – 09:15am with the Run getting underway at 9.30am at the MUGA pitch in Plumbridge.

Gerard McAnena was the epitome of a GAA clubman for Glenelly, giving his time on and off the pitch. He was a member of the Glenelly senior men’s team, who played their first ever game in 1981.

A driving force in the early days of the club, Gerard was instrumental in building the clubrooms, fundraising and in organising the very first ‘Rockin by the River’ Festival in 1994 with his dynamism and creativity. Gerard’s untimely death left a huge void in the club and parish and as we approach the 30th anniversary of his passing, this is an opportunity to pay tribute to his legacy that can be seen in the foundations of the club today.

Refreshments will be available at the clubrooms afterwards, where presentations will be made.