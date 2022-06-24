Glens confirm McDaid is making switch to rivals Linfield

ROBBIE McDaid is set to join Linfield at the end of the month, Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has confirmed.

The Blues officially declared an interest in McDaid when it became clear he wasn’t extending his stay at the Oval.

McDaid’s current contract expires on Thursday (June 30) and in a statement McDermott said that the Omagh man was joining their arch rivals.

“Robbie scored some vital goals for Glentoran in his five seasons here,” said McDermott.

“Most notably, he played an integral role in the Irish Cup success in 2020 …scoring the winner in extra-time.

“He successfully took the step with us in 2019 when moving from part-time to full-time football and he played his part in our journey.

“He has surely left some great memories in the hearts of our fans. Robbie has decided to move on at the expiry of his current contract and has informed us that he has agreed terms with Linfield FC. We wish Robbie the best in his future.”

McDaid has remained tight-lipped regarding his future despite increasing speculation that he was indeed swapping Glentoran for the current Danske Bank Premiership champions.

Originally it was rumoured that a possible return to England may have been on the cards however a change in his personal circumstances made it all the more likely that he would be remaining in the local game.