Gold’en double for Griggs

NICK Griggs achieved his ultimate goal of winning the men’s under-23 title at the European Cross-Country Championships in Portugal on Sunday and he added the team crown to his list of achievements in the process.

The Newmills man, who will turn 21 in five days time, produced a controlled and dominant display to ease to victory ahead of French duo, Aurelien Radja in second, and Pierre Boudy in third, to become the first Irishman ever to win an individual European Cross-Country title.

And after finishing second last year in Turkey, third in Belgium and second in Italy, it’s a success that was a long time coming, but one he will savour.

“It’s unreal,” he enthused after crossing the line. “I haven’t cried in a long time but there’s a few tears been shed already and probably a few more when I get to see my coach.

“I can’t describe it. I’ve wanted this for so long and to come and put it together on the day, it’s so special.

“To come and win individual gold, I’ve been dreaming about it for a long time and I said last time I’m the nearly man at these champs, but finally after four and a half years I’m going to be top of the podium again.”

And to make Sunday’s success all the sweeter, Griggs led the Irish under-23 men to the team title too, for a double gold alongside Calum Morgan (8th), Niall Murphy (10th), Lughaidh Mallon and, Jonas Stafford.

“I’m just so proud of myself and I’m so proud of the lads stood beside me,” Griggs added.

“It’s an unbelievable group of lads who put it together on the day and I can’t describe how proud I am of them, myself, that we came home and put together a historic double gold on the medal table for Ireland.”