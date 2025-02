Golfers have pitched in to get their club back up and running after damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

No golf was playable at Newtownstewart due to the extensive damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Scores of trees were brought down and large amounts of debris strewn all over the course.

Thankfully, most of the large specimen trees escaped serious damage but stands of spruce trees and some large Lawson’s cypress were badly affected.

Elsewhere, one of the large beeches framing the first tee has collapsed and brought down the power supply to the clubhouse. This tree suffered damage from Storm Darragh in December and a large limb had fallen from it earlier in the month. Thankfully no one was harmed and all the greens appear to be relatively unscathed.

Head Greenkeeper Alan McFarland and his team have been working flat out to undo some of the damage.

Last weekend, many members volunteered to help clear fairways and make the course playable.

Greens Convenor Ronnie Jack commented: “I was truly amazed at the response with over 50 members – men and women responding to the call. I am delighted with the result enabling our course to return to its usual splendour, returning to availability for golf safely.

“A massive thank you to everyone who helped out especially the ladies who provided a welcome cup of tea at half time.”