Gortin avoid automatic drop with win over Carmen

ACL DIVISION ONE

Gortin 1-13 Carrickmore 1-12

AN afternoon of nerves in Gortin eased along with the early torrential rain as St Patrick’s secured a relegation play-off spot, avoiding the automatic drop, with this win over Carrickmore. With Derrylaughan eventually losing to Moortown, the result in Gortin mattered little in terms of survival but this one-point win could prove a real morale booster.

In the end, the confidence of Seán Óg McAleer to convert a two-point free early in the second half, coupled with three top-class saves from debutant goalkeeper Darragh Ellis, proved decisive.

The hosts’ overall work rate was excellent throughout on a treacherous, slippery surface.

Granted, Carrickmore fielded a reshuffled side, with several players pressing their claims ahead of the championship, giving management plenty to consider. Jonathan Munroe was a constant driving force, with Rory Loughran and Oran McKee strong at the back, while Aidan Woods impressed up front.

Gortin, however, were good value for their win. Alongside McAleer and Ellis, Peter Bradley, Ciaran Brogan, Odhran Brolly and Fiachra McNulty were all to the fore, although in truth, this was a wholehearted team display.

The home side battled back from five points down in the first half to trail by just two at the break, thanks largely to Ellis. Within 30 seconds of the throw-in, Lorcan McBride’s drive from close range was brilliantly saved by the young keeper, who also denied Pierce Byrne and Shea Munroe before half-time.

After early points from Munroe, Conall Martin, Brogan and McAleer had the teams level, Martin sent Woods racing through to hammer home a Carrickmore goal. Three points followed from James Donaghy, Tiernan Loughran and substitute Tiernan Mullan to open up a five-point lead.

But Gortin rallied. Ellis saved well from Byrne before McAleer, Lucas McGarvey and Brolly all pointed to reduce the deficit. On the stroke of half-time, Ellis again came to the rescue, pushing out a Munroe effort before Daire McSwiggan cleared.

Two minutes after the restart, Gortin hit the front. McAleer clipped over a close-range free before showing real self-belief by moving the ball out to strike a vital two-pointer.

Carrickmore, despite working scoring chances, were guilty of wides until Lorcan McGarrity levelled with a free on 38 minutes.

McNulty then set up Darragh Ward for a neat Gortin point, though Loughran soon equalised. Munroe struck twice – a fine score from the right followed by a superb two-pointer – to edge Carmen back in front entering the final quarter.

Despite a knock, Ruairi Keenan hit back with a point before Brolly’s emphatic penalty on 49 minutes, won by McAleer, pushed Gortin clear. Carrickmore responded with Woods pointing after an earlier miss, while in the closing stages Loughran punished a turnover with a fine effort to tie the sides for the fifth time.

But it was McAleer who had the final say. Deep into injury time, the corner-forward clipped over his eighth point of the day to seal both victory and momentum for St Patrick’s at the close of their league campaign.

Scorers

Gortin: Sean Og Mc Aleer 0-8 (1t/p), Odhran Brolly 1-1, Darragh Ward, Ciaran Brogan, Lucas Mc Garvey and Ruari Keenan 0-1 each.

Carrickmore: Adan Woods 1-1, Jonathan Munroe 0-4 (1t/p), Tiernan Loughran 0-3, Conall Martin, James Donaghy, Tiernan Mullan and Lorcan Mc Garrity 0-1 each.

Teams

Gortin: Darragh Ellis, Peter Bradley, Daire Mc Swiggan, Cormac Bradley, Oisin Mc Cullagh, Peter Keenan, Cian Mc Connell, Fiachra McNulty, Ruairi Keenan, Mark Havlin, Sean Og Mc Aleer, Ciaran Brogan, Lucas Mc Garvey, Darragh Ward, Odhran Brolly: Subs; John Kelly For Havlin, Shea Conway For Ward

Carrickmore: Conor Mc Elduff, Seamus Sweeney, Oran Mc Kee, Matthew Mc Callan, Pierce Byrne, Rory Loughran, James Donaghy, Lorcan McBride, Jonathan Munroe, Conall Martin, Lorcan McGarrity, Aidan Woods, Tiernan Loughran, Shea Munroe, Kevin Cuddy Subs: Tiernan Mullan For Sweeney, Conn Sweeney For Cuddy, Stephen Grugan For S Munroe

Referee: Brian McCallion