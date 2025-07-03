Gortin hoping to build on first Senior League victory

A VITAL win in Division One of the All-County League has eased the pressure just a little on a Gortin side that will now be aiming to build on that initial boost as their campaign approaches the half-way stage.

The St Patrick’s won promotion at the end of 2024 thanks to a brilliant away win over Moy. But the early rounds in the top flight have not been kind to them, as a number of narrow defeats have undermined their hopes of making a mark.

Only Pomeroy and Derrylaughan are currently below them in the table. So there is still plenty of work for them to do during the coming months in order for them to secure their status.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, there is a strong determination to make the most of their future fixtures, and there is no doubting their commitment.

Ciaran Brolly played an important role in their win over Derrylaughan last Friday night and is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It was good to get the win and get over the line with the two points,” he said.

“That was our first win and was massive. We got a reasonable lead with the wind in the first half and it was about keeping the scoreboard ticking over after that.

“It was tough on the defence in the second half, but thankfully Liam Og Mossey got the goal which gave us a bit of breathing space.

“But you can’t take your eye off things for a minute in these matches because you never know what might happen.”

Now Gortin continue their campaign with a match against a high-flying Ardboe team which has started 2025 in blistering fashion and is currently in third place behind Galbally and Dungannon.

Advertisement

“Division One is another level up from Intermediate and I suppose it’s taking us time to get used to that higher level. You’ve less time on the ball in Division One, it’s more physical and things come down to the finest margins against strong opponents,” added Brolly.

“We’ve small enough numbers and there’s a few boys out from being away or injured. It’s about everyone putting in a big shift.

“It’s good to get that experience and win this first game. We’ve got a chance now to build on this first victory and hopefully get on a roll.”