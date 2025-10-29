Gortin Juveniles ease through the gears to take title

UNDER-16 GRADE 4 CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Gortin 9-12 Brackaville 3-10

GORTIN produced a stylish performance on the big day to run out comfortable victors against Brackaville in Saturday’s Grade Four U16 Championship final in Ballinamullan.

Nine goals racked in across the hour tells its own story about a potent display in front of the posts, and barring a ten-minute spell before the interval, Gortin were the dominant force throughout.

A second-minute goal from captain Cillian Ellis set the tone for the day, in between early points from the exceptional Daire Smyth.

Brackaville got up and running through Matthew Fox and Erikas Petrauskas, though Gortin were winning the bulk of possession in the middle and powered on with well-taken goals from Peader Devery and Ellis, both of whom were outstanding on the day.

Further scores from Smyth, Devery and Jack McConnell compounded their advantage, while defenders Jamie Clarke, Tiaenan Teague and Joe McCullagh were also catching the eye as they laid the platform for their ultimate victory.

To their credit, Brackaville came into the contest in the second quarter, firing over three successive scores before Adam Callan unleashed an unstoppable shot to the net. They gave themselves a life-line with an Aaron Callan goal with the final play of the half, but Gortin played with a renewed sense of energy right from the beginning of the second period.

Points from Smyth and Devery were followed by goals from Clarke and Devery, leaving it 5-11 to 2-6 in their favour with 38 minutes on the clock.

Brackaville kept plugging away and tagged on a couple of scores but Gortin were well and truly in the ascendancy and added yet another goal, an outstanding individual effort from Jack McConnell.

Brackaville’s Shea Cormac nailed a penalty, but that aside, the final 10 minutes were essentially a procession from a Gortin point of view.

Three goals in the space of three minutes from Clarke and Smyth (twice) made for a very comfortable finale as Gortin rounded off a great day’s work.

One of those Smyth goals was particularly special, cleverly chipping the keeper from close-range, and with the league semi-finals just around the corner, they’ll be hopeful of bringing back more silverware to the club after this deserved championship success.

Teams and Scorers

Gortin: Tiarnan Toye, Tiarnen Teague, Joe McCullagh, Cahir Conway, Jamie Clarke (2-0), Daire O’Kane, Jack McConnell (1-1), Cillian Ellis (2-1), Rian McCullagh, Shea O’Neill, James Hamilton, Daire Smyth (2-6), Peader Devery (2-4). Subs used: Harry McCrossan and Cahir Devery

Brackaville: Fionn McGrath, Pauric Morgan, Seimi Currie, Sean Gervin, Shea Comac (1-0), Jack O’Connnell, Aaron Callan (1-0), Matthew Fox (0-2, 1f), Oisin Dillon, Erikas Petrauskas (0-6, 4f), Colm Morgan (0-1), Adam Callan (1-1), Conan Coyle. Subs used: Jaden Campbell

Referee: Fergal McCarney (Drumragh)