Gortin secure first Senior win at the Barrys expense

Gortin 1-20 Derrylaughan 2-13

A GOOD start proved to be half the battle for Gortin as they made home and wind advantage count to secure what could prove to be a very important victory for them in what’s expected to be a tough Division One campaign.

Both teams, of course, won promotion from the Intermediate ranks at the end of 2024. But poor results so far in their top flight matches ensured that this tie took on added importance as they sought two valuable points on the table.

There are few places better for Friday night football than Gortin’s scenic venue and the St Patrick’s at times produced football that reflected the surroundings in this keenly contested clash. The win was the most valuable aspect and they can take great satisfaction at the manner of how they recorded the victory.

Wind advantage during the opening period proved important. A great two pointer courtesy of Sean Og McAleer got them going. Mark Havlan and Odhran Brolly followed up with scores as they led by 0-4 to no score approachng the end of the first quarter.

The East Tyrone side, though, were always competitive here. Caoimhin Hughes, Liam Gervin and Shane Scullion won good possession for them, and a point from Ciaran Hughes opened their account. But, while Ruairi Keenan and Paddy McCullagh responded for the home team, the Kevin Barry’s were soon right back in the game.

A goal from Shane Scullion after a long ball into the danger area boosted their confidence. That score reduced the deficit down to just three points, and it was clear that required a big response in order to maintain a healthy advantage.

Ruairi Keenan and Tomas Carney swapped scores, Liam Og Mossey left Gortin 0-9 to 1-2 ahead, as the two goalkeepers were called into action. First Chris Green pulled off a great save, before a Mark Havlin shot was tipped onto the crossbar by James Kennedy.

It was the St Patrick’s who finished the half with a flourish. Odhran Brolly capitalised on a good attack to score, before Peter Keenan registered a great two pointer and Ciaran Brolly also scored to leave them firmly in control at the interval.

More of the same was called upon for Gortin on the resumption. But the pressure was on them against the wind, as Derrylaughan began to press thanks to the efforts of Ciaran Quinn, Tomas Carney and Liam Cushnahan.

Points from Tomas Carney and Danny Ball reduced the deficit and it appeared that the Loughshore side were ready to really stage a revival. However, Gortin came to terms with their attacking threat as Daragh McSwiggan, Cormac Bradley, Peter Bradley and Paddy McCullagh showed good determination and composure.

Ruairi Keenan was beginning to dominate around midfield, and they extended their lead entering the final quarter. Liam Og Mossey’s attacking threat became increasingly apparent, and they fully merited a 0-17 to 1-6 lead at this stage.

But Derrylaughan were also determined to win much-needed points and they dominated for a spell here subsequently. Points from Tomas Carney, Darragh Carney and Danny Ball reduced the deficit down to just four and appeared to set up what seemed certain to be a grand finale.

Gortin held most of the aces to hold out for the victory. A point courtesy of Odhran Brolly settled them again and, while Gerard McMoran responded for Derrylaughan, the home team took a giant leap towards the win moments later.

A magical run from Liam Og Mossey saw him weave his way through the Derrylaughan defence before unleashing a great shot to the net. He added a brace of points soon after to leave them eight ahead and ensure that they had sufficient breathing space to withstand Derrylaughan’s late flurry of scores.

Tomas Carney’s two pointer and a goal from Gerard McMoran boosted their total, but came too late to make a difference to the overall result.

Scorers

Gortin: Liam OgMossey 1-6 3f, 1 x 2ptr, Ruairi Keenan 0-3, Odhran Brolly 0-3 1x2ptr, Peter Keenan 0-2 2ptr, Ciaran Brolly 0-2, Sean OgMcAleer 0-2 1x2ptr, Mark Havlin 0-1, Paddy McCullagh 0-1.

Derrylaughan: Tomas Carney 0-6 2f, 1x2ptr, Gerard McMoran 1-1, Shane Scullion 1-0, Danny Ball 0-2 1f, Ciaran Hughes 0-1, Colm O’Hagan 0-1, Darragh Carney 0-1, Colm O’Hagan 0-1

Teams

Gortin: Chris Greene, Peter Bradley, Darragh McSwiggan, Cormac Bradley, Paddy McCullagh, Peter Keenan, Cian McConnell, Fiachra McConnell, Ruairi Keenan, Mark Havlin, Sean Og McAleer, Ciaran Brolly, Lucas McGarvey, Liam Og Mossey, Odhran Brolly. Subs: James Kelly for L McGarvey.

Derrylaughan: James Kennedy, Caolan Hughes, Ciaran O’Hagan, Conor Kennedy, Fintan Cullen, Colm O’Hagan, Caoimhin Hughes, Liam Gervin, Shane Scullion, Danny Ball, Ciaran Quinn, Gerard McMoran, Joe Donaghy, Tomas Carney, Liam Cushnahan. Subs: Darragh Carney for J Donaghy 36, Aidan Cushnahan for L Cushnahan 48, Ciaran Quinn for D Ball 53.

Referee: Kieran Eanetta Omagh