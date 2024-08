IT is only a couple of short seasons since Greencastle last tasted the experience of senior football.

But the St Patrick’s are well in contention for promotion back to Division One, and the performance in their big win over Gortin at the weekend suggests that they will maintain a strong challenge for the top spot over the coming weeks.

Home advantage played a role in the four point home win for them. However, the determination, poise and skill displayed by them would have proved to be a difference no matter the venue for this derby clash.

Among the stars of the Greencastle win was centre-half-forward, Cahir McCullagh. He orchestrated much of their best play, scored the vital goal and generally made an important contribution.

“We’re delighted to have got the win, especially since they were undefeated and just to get the win over them is great,” he said.

“We know the wind up here in Greencastle. It blows all around in circle and it probably worked more to our advantage in the second half.

“All of us knew that if we kept things tight in the first half, then we were always going to be there in the second. This team has the fitness, and if we were there or thereabouts in the last 10 minutes then we were probably going to take it.”

Greencastle are now in joint second place in a packed top of the table with 14 points, three behind the joint leaders, Gortin and Moy on 17. Whether or not the fact that Greencastle have lost three games makes any difference will only be decided as the season reaches its climax.

“This win keeps everything together. Everybody is pushing, looking for a place and after a win like that the training is going to be buzzing and people will be looking for a starting place,” added McCullagh.

“The championship is coming up against Kildress and Moortown is our next league game. There’s no easy matches left, and we’ve a lot of big teams to play away. The young lads are pushing me on well, so you’ve got to keep working.”